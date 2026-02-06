Why Are Ta’Niya Latson, Agot Makeer Not Playing vs MS? South Carolina Issues Update

As the No. 3-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks look to maintain their grip near the top of the SEC standings, tonight, they are playing against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. However, in a matchup where the Gamecocks are dominating, what caught everyone’s attention was head coach Dawn Staley, who was forced to adjust without Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer in the lineup.

While the Gamecocks take on the Bulldogs, here is everything we know about their absence.

According to the latest updates, the program confirmed that both players are sidelined for the second straight game, forcing the Gamecocks, who have already navigated constant lineup changes in the 2025-26 NCAA season, to enter this matchup short-handed.

Although Latson was initially listed as questionable on the SEC’s Feb. 4 injury report, she was officially downgraded to out ahead of this game. On the other hand, Makeer was listed as out from the start.

While South Carolina has not released any detailed diagnoses of what happened to these players, ESPN’s broadcast during the Gamecocks Feb. 2 win over the Texas A&M Aggies reported that both players are dealing with lower-leg injuries. However, there haven’t been any updates directly from coach Staley, who has remained tight-lipped regarding the specifics. But this isn’t a new approach for her, as she likes to stay mysterious when it comes to players’ injuries.

Adding to the concern, Ta’Niya Latson was also spotted wearing a brace on her left knee after practice on Feb. 4.

But in Makeer’s case, she suffered her “leg injury” in the game against Auburn on January 29. During a play, she fell down after being fouled on a drive, and while she stayed in the game to make her free throw, she was visibly in pain and had to ultimately leave the court.

With both Latson and Makeer unavailable once again, South Carolina now turns its focus to managing yet another game without two rotation regulars.

How South Carolina has adjusted without Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer

Latson’s absence stings the most, given that she only recently returned to the court after suffering from a separate injury. The senior guard already missed three SEC games earlier this season after spraining her ankle on Dec. 28, before making her comeback on Jan. 11.

So with her and Agot Makeer sidelined, Dawn Staley has leaned into her ‘next man up’ philosophy.

Sophomore Joyce Edwards has emerged as the primary offensive engine, stepping into a heavier usage role and responding with her most assertive stretch of the season, including a career night against Texas A&M, where she dropped 28 points. In the backcourt, Maddy McDaniel’s move into the starting point guard role has brought stability, allowing the Gamecocks to maintain offensive rhythm.

But Latson and Makeer’s absence only adds to a growing list of personnel adjustments for South Carolina this season. Staley has already rolled out six different starting lineups, with Tessa Johnson, Maddy McDaniel, Madina Okot, Adhel Tac, Makeer, and Latson all missing time at various points.

But despite these continuous challenges, coach Staley has emphasized adaptability as the team’s guiding principle.

“The game is about adjusting, no matter who you have, no matter if you have a full roster,” Staley said earlier this week. “It’s about adjusting and putting our team in the best possible situation.”

With the score being 68-28 by the end of the 3rd quarter of their ongoing game against the Bulldogs, it’s safe to say the Gamecocks are well on their way to improving to 23-2 by the time this ongoing matchup ends. So, regardless of how the final minutes play out, this game will be their answer to anyone who is doubting South Carolina’s adaptability.