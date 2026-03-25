Why Barack Obama Always Picks UConn? Truth Behind His March Madness Choice Explained

In a tournament defined by its upsets and unpredictability, Barack Obama’s bracket offers one of the surest bets in sports: his unwavering faith in the UConn women’s basketball program.

But why does Obama always have the UConn women’s team as his top pick? Well, let’s find out why he has his soft spot for the Storrs powerhouse.

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Why Does Barack Obama Keep Picking UConn in March Madness?

Ever since his Presidency years back in 2012, it has more or less become a ritual for him to pick out the winners.

Obama’s loyalty stems largely from UConn’s dominance over the years, and its being a powerhouse in women’s basketball over the years. Since 2012, Barack Obama has picked the Connecticut team 8 times to be his winner.

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UConn has also not broken Obama’s faith by winning the title 5 times right from 2012 and making Obama’s prediction come true on three occasions (2014-2016). The former President plays it safe with a top-ranked team, and that shows, tracing back the Huskies’ dominance over the years, managing to win games in any situation.

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Does UConn’s Winning History Influence Obama’s March Madness Choices?

Obama’s fondness for UConn is easy to figure out, as he knows that the team has the ability to peak whenever the pressure mounts. Their multiple NCAA titles and consistent dominance make them one of the safest and most reliable picks.

So far, UConn women’s basketball has won 11 NCAA titles under Geno Auriemma, the most in women’s college basketball history, and as March Madness approaches, UConn becomes even deadlier.

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Look at this season itself and how the Huskies dispatched UTSA (90-52) and Syracuse (98-45). With Sarah Strong (18) and Azzi Fudd (34) being a total wrecking crew. It just shows that they are on a whole different level at the moment. Since last year, UConn has yet to lose a game, and its streak is not showing any signs of ending.

At this rate, they are pretty much on course to defend their title successfully. Their sustained excellence is what makes them a safe bet for Obama; their 12 championships and 24 Final Four appearances are a testament to a program that consistently performs under pressure. A staggering 144-24 win-loss record to boot (.857 percentage), and it’s a record that dwarfs all the other remaining teams.

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The Tennessee Lady Vols, with their rich legacy comes second with their 18 Final 4 appearances and 8 championships, followed by the Stanford Cardinal with their 15 Final 4 appearances and 3 championships. South Carolina, now under Dawn Staley, is slowly catching up to them with their 3 championship victories so far.

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Who are the Key Players Strengthening UConn’s Huskies women’s basketball Title Chances in 2026?

When it comes to the Huskies, there is no shortage of superstars. Everyone demands their attention, but even then, some manage to stand out, and in that case, look no further than Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong with their crazy stats.

Fudd is the leading scorer and offensive anchor, averaging double figures with elite shooting efficiency. The guard who once formed a dazzling partnership with Paige Bueckers is still going strong after the former’s departure and was also a star during UConn’s last season when they won the NCAA title. She currently averages 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists with a 49.5 FG%.

Sarah Strong is another player who did the same last year. She was the top point scorer (24), rebounder (15), and assist maker (5) in the finals last season against South Carolina. Strong is also leading the team’s defense with her 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. They have been the stars for the team both during the regular season and during March Madness, reaching their peak form.

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Is UConn Obama’s Pick to Win March Madness 2026?

Yes, Barack Obama picked UConn’s women’s basketball team to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament. In his publicly released bracket, he selected UConn to defeat UCLA in the championship game.

While Obama’s final pick regarding the men’s team may still look unsure with so many top teams breathing down the neck of Arizona, UConn has maintained its distance and kept a good lead on its competition, being the only undefeated team in the tournament so far.

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UConn’s next game will be against 4th seed, North Carolina, and it does feel like the game is in the bag for Auriemma’s team despite the unpredictability. While a potential championship showdown with UCLA is on the horizon, the Huskies’ path to the final appears more certain than ever. Barack Obama again has hit the jackpot.