Why Cori Close Is Thinking About Leaving College Coaching? Breaking Down the UCLA Bruins WBB Speculation

Cori Close and the UCLA Bruins are having the season of their lives. They’ve gone through this season with a dominant 33-1 record. It’s their first-ever undefeated conference run, and the first time they’ve won both the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles in the same year. Right now, they’re making their way to the NCAA championship, with a spot in the Sweet 16 already.

With the team that they have now, this feels like the closest they’ve come to the NCAA championship that has eluded both the program and its head coach throughout their history. But somehow, it also feels like a make-or-break year, not just for the Bruins, but for Close as well. The program will lose six key seniors after this tournament, including center Lauren Betts and veterans like Kiki Rice and Londynn Jones.

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UCLA could also find itself facing uncertainty on the sidelines, with Cori Close openly questioning her future in college basketball. After 15 years with the program, the timing feels unusual, especially when everything seems to be going right.

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Why Is Cori Close Considering Leaving College Coaching?

Building a program like UCLA, especially to the level of success recorded this season, doesn’t come easy. And for Cori Close, the job is beginning to take its toll even more than it used to. “I am struggling with all that’s expected of us,” she said, “recruiting, class checks, game management, the transfer portal, dealing with agents, marketing, brand building. All of it.”

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Of course, the landscape of college basketball has changed significantly in the past few years, especially with the introduction of the NIL and transfer portal. The demands are high, time-consuming, and draining, as she puts it, “Suddenly, you have no life. Zero.” The transfer portal has even been the most frustrating. “People are recruiting my players from my team right now,” Close said, “Right now, and there are no rules, no accountability, no nothing.”

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She, however, understands these innovations and believes they are necessary, especially NIL. She even argues that it should have been implemented long ago. But where the issue lies is when people implement these changes “without boundaries, without structure, without character and tools,” they end up bankrupting everyone in different ways.

There’s also a personal side to Cori’s story, and things are beginning to weigh down heavily there as well. It’s been 15 years as head coach with the Bruins, and she’s given nothing less than everything. “I’ve been honest with myself,” she said… “I’ve poured everything into building this program and this profession.” Now, it’s beginning to feel like the tank is drying up. For Close, it wouldn’t really be sustainable in that situation. As she puts it, “I can’t let my why get squeezed out. If I’m trying to serve people while my cup is empty, I’m not going to be able to live out my why.”

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But regardless of all this, Close’s love for the game is not in any way drained, and she’s still committed to impacting young lives. As she said, “In the end, I love the game of basketball, I’m a total hoop head. I love to compete, I love to learn, and I love to impact people.”

And of course, she remains deeply committed to her current roster’s success. They face Minnesota in the Sweet 16. Hopefully, they’d win that, and maybe go all the way. There wouldn’t be a better send-off for Close if that happens.

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What Are Cori Close’s Thoughts on Her Next Career Move?

At this point, Cori Close hasn’t made a definitive decision about her next step, but she has openly discussed the possibilities she’s considering. “I’ve considered going to the WNBA,” she said. “I’ve had opportunities, and I’ve said, ‘not yet.”

Close has turned down professional coaching opportunities in the past. But her answer this time around shows there’s now a possibility for the transition.

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The WNBA’s structure, with fewer off-court responsibilities tied to recruiting, NIL, and constant roster management, presents a very different kind of coaching environment. It looks like more room for a breathing space, something college basketball, with all the new demands, has almost taken away.

In fact, according to her, she has “no interest in a rebuild” and would consider “reloading” instead. That means using the Transfer Portal to bring in established stars instead of starting over with freshmen.

For now, though, her focus remains on the present. She’ll try to win as many games as possible. She sees this season as the perfect opportunity for the players who dared to stay and have given their all to the program.

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Is Leaving UCLA the Best Next Step for Cori Close?

College basketball, in its current state, has clearly taken a toll. The demands have left her feeling drained, with what she describes as “zero life outside the job.” If all these are any indication, she might not be viewing college basketball as the best option at this moment.

The WNBA seems like the most obvious alternative now. The WNBA, by contrast, seems to offer a solution to the headaches of college coaching. Her job would be 100% scouting, drafting, and coaching basketball. So, maybe that would be the ideal next step.

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But going by her philosophy of seeing basketball as a calling to impact young lives, maybe it might be best to stay. The WNBA is not the perfect environment to make that kind of impact.

What Are Cori Close’s Achievements and Legacy at UCLA?

“Transformation,” that’s the perfect word to describe what Cori Close has done with this UCLA program. When she got the job in 2011, the Bruins were a strong program, but not a consistent national contender. Over the past 15 years, she has changed that completely. She has built UCLA into one of the top teams in women’s college basketball, surpassing 300 wins to become the winningest coach in the program’s history.

Her success has been so profound that she swept nearly every major national coaching award, earning honors as the Naismith, AP, USBWA, and WBCA Coach of the Year, a rare feat that cements her status at the top of the profession.

Under her leadership, UCLA became a perennial tournament threat, making seven Sweet 16 appearances and reaching the Elite Eight in 2018, all building on the foundation of a 2015 WNIT championship that marked the program’s first postseason title in nearly a decade.

Her tenure reached its peak in the last two seasons. She led the team to its first-ever NCAA Final Four last season and won the Big Ten Tournament. This season, she led the team to an 18-0 record, winning the Big Ten regular-season title and the tournament title again. They also entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.

And maybe there’s still more to achieve this season, which is potentially her last. She currently has the Bruins in the Sweet 16, and by all metrics, they have a realistic chance of going all the way.