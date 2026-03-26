Why Did Aday Mara Leave UCLA? Why He Transferred to Michigan and What Changed

Aday Mara was supposed to be UCLA’s next great big man; instead, he became one of the transfer portal’s most high-profile cautionary tales. After all, he was one of the top international prospects that year. Laced with a 7’3 height and experience from competing with Spain at the FIBA U18 European Championships, Mara was everything a center that Mick Cronin and the Bruins could have hoped for.

But as reality set in, the equation just didn’t sit well. Just after two seasons in LA, Mara hit the transfer portal button and moved to Ann Arbor with the Michigan Wolverines. But the promise of an NBA-caliber centerpiece quickly soured, as Mara’s time in Los Angeles was ultimately defined by one frustrating reality: the bench.

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Why Did Aday Mara Leave UCLA Men’s Basketball?

The major issue Mara faced during his two seasons with UCLA was the playing time he got from Mick Cronin. With the Bruins, Mara started just 9 games, including 1 in his sophomore year, after an injury to Tyler Bilodeau. The junior center did show glimpses of his prowess in these limited minutes, averaging 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in his second year.

The 22 points he scored against Wisconsin last year in February were possibly the crown jewel of his UCLA stint. His playing time did improve after this performance. Cronin started involving Mara more in the rotations, leading to an average of over 17 minutes in his last 16 sophomore-season games. But the role of a full-fledged starter was still a far-off dream.

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Furthermore, this role as a formidable two-way role player from the bench was not something Mara had in mind while joining the Bruins, as it put him in a conundrum, courtesy of the limited minutes. The Zaragoza native shed light on his struggles within the Bruins’ ecosystem after deciding to leave the program.

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“I had expectations when I came here that I didn’t achieve,” Mara said. “Also, I think I felt like I was playing good, practicing good, practicing hard, you know, putting in extra work and until Wisconsin I never had the opportunity to show that I was able to play, you know? And once [Cronin] gave me the opportunity, I saw — not a lot, but I saw what I could do, so those are the two reasons.”

Why Did Aday Mara Transfer to Michigan Wolverines Men’s Basketball?

For Mara, it wasn’t the program that attracted him to Michigan, but it was its head coach, Dusty May, who appealed to him. While for May, it just took one game to showcase what Mara was signing for. The Bruins, including Mara, hosted the Wolverines during the 2024-25 season as part of Big Ten play. It was a regular occurrence with the Wolverines winning it in a blowout 94-75.

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But it wasn’t even the results that appealed to Mara; it was May’s way of playing his centers and physical players that left Mara awestruck. And when the idea hit him to join a different program, of course, it had to be Michigan. Fast forward to a season, and Mara is now the team’s leading center under May.

“I’m super excited to go to Michigan to try to show everyone that I can play at a good level,” Mara said while joining Michigan. “That I can keep getting better, and I know it’s a Big Ten team, so excited to play against UCLA.”

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What Changed After Aday Mara’s Transfer?

When Mara moved from UCLA to Michigan, he wasn’t just changing his jersey or team; he was raising his ceiling as a player. And his stats completely reflect it. Since his move, there hasn’t been a single metric in which he hasn’t shown improvement. In his lone season so far, the junior center has already recorded more points (431) than his previous two seasons with the Bruins (308).

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Imago December 3, 2024, Los Angeles, California, USA: Aday Mara 15 of the UCLA Bruins passes the ball during their NCAA, College League, USA basketball game against the Washington Huskies on Tuesday December 3, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California. Bruins defeats Huskies, 69-58. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20241203_zaa_p124_054 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Additionally, he has also improved on the boards in his Michigan stint. So far this season, he’s averaging over 6 rebounds while leading the team in blocks (2.7), reflecting the elite two-way play the Zaragoza native brings to the court. But above all these stats and improvements, the only positive that can’t be overlooked is Mara’s playing time. Under Dusty May, he has gone from bench player to the starting center as well as the Wolverines’ main man in the defensive line.

Mara has started in 35 of the 36 games he has played this season, and is averaging 23.1 minutes per game, compared to 9.5 and 13.0 minutes in his two seasons at the Bruins. With May, Mara has found trust, and the former has also helped the junior center improve his skill set through his adaptable approach and high-octane system.

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What Does This Move Mean for Aday Mara’s Future?

Aday Mara’s move to the Wolverines can be weighed in several ways, considering a short-term ceiling and long-term goals. For instance, his move from the Bruins to the Wolverines automatically meant he would be playing for a National Championship-contending team. And as reality set in, it turned out the same. With the Wolverines, Mara is in for a deep run at the ongoing March Madness, where his team has already reached the Round of 16 and will face Alabama.

The point here is that Mara has a perfect opportunity to make his move to the Wolverines even stronger if he goes on to win the National Championships in the upcoming weeks with some standout performances. And of course, these performances and records will elevate his long-term ceiling – the NBA draft stocks. In the latest mock draft projections released by ESPN before Selection Sunday, Mara is projected as a possible first-round pick.

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The mock drafts had him at No. 24 to be picked by the Philadelphia 76ers via Houston. Though his stocks are already high, courtesy of the career season he’s having at Michigan. But a National Championship can massively elevate his pecking order in the draft.

After all, who wouldn’t want a 7’3 center with the sheer mentality to win titles?