Why Did DeShawn Harris-Smith Leave Georgetown? New Report Reveals Reason Behind Abrupt Exit

Georgetown’s rebuilding effort under Ed Cooley encountered an unexpected issue when one of their most important transfer additions quietly left the rotation. DeShawn Harris-Smith was brought in to give the Hoyas more depth in the backcourt, but he hasn’t played since late November. This raises questions about the program’s stability during a crucial rebuilding phase. What initially appeared to be a promising addition from the transfer portal has turned into an absence that requires explanation.

The first public indication of Harris-Smith’s situation came through social media. Inside Maryland Sports reported that Harris-Smith “has stepped away from the team due to personal reasons” and noted that he “has also removed Georgetown from his bio.” The tweet confirmed what Georgetown fans had been quietly observing over the previous weeks as the junior guard’s name disappeared from game-day rosters without official explanation from the program.

Harris-Smith’s absence carries significant weight given his expected role this season. The former Maryland guard appeared in six of Georgetown’s first seven games, averaging 16.7 minutes off the bench while posting 5.2 points on 60 percent shooting and 2.5 rebounds per contest. His last appearance came on November 28 during the ESPN Events Invitational, after which Georgetown played three consecutive games without him in uniform.

The timing makes Georgetown’s season more difficult as they try to put together a strong team with new players. Harris-Smith was one of their best portal signings, and losing his production, especially his accurate shooting, means that Cooley has to change the way he rotates players in the middle of the season. The Hoyas’ depth chart will change a lot depending on whether this absence is permanent or temporary.

DeShawn Harris-Smith’s path from Maryland to Georgetown

He started 30 games as a freshman before his role changed slightly in year two. The numbers tell the story: 4.8 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting, plus 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Georgetown jumped at the chance when Harris-Smith entered the transfer portal. He was one of the best 225 transfers available and one of the best 60 shooting guards. The Hoyas got him as their second-best player in a six-player haul, behind only KJ Lewis from Arizona.

The fact that he had a strong recruitment history made the acquisition even more impressive. Rivals ranked Harris-Smith 34th in the 2023 class, and Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax produced him as a four-star prospect. He was the best prospect in Virginia and the 10th best small forward, making him Maryland’s most famous signee since he first committed in 2018.

There are questions about his future at Georgetown that go beyond this season, especially since the program is starting the tough Big East schedule without knowing if he will be available.