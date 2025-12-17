Why Is Darryn Peterson Not Playing vs Towson? Coach Bill Self Provides Injury Update

After the No. 17-ranked Kansas Jayhawks’ star freshman, Darryn Peterson, limped off the court during Saturday’s overtime win over the NC State Wolfpack, every fan wondered if he would be on the sidelines again for the upcoming games after already missing most of the 2025-26 NCAA season because of tightness in his hamstring. And now, as the Jayhawks gear up to play against the Towson Tigers in just a few hours, the update coming out from Lawrence doesn’t sound good.

The potential No. 1 NBA draft pick, Peterson, who has quickly become an important piece of Kansas’ rotation, will miss the matchup due to a lingering quad issue that surfaced over the weekend and worsened during practice.

“Darryn experienced cramping in his quad against NC State on Saturday and felt similar in practice yesterday,” Self said in an update ahead of the upcoming game. “He is not able to compete at full strength. He will not play tonight against Towson. He will continue to work tirelessly and prepare to compete with his teammates and represent Kansas in the very near future.”

While the decision appears to be precautionary, with Self emphasizing long-term health over pushing Darryn Peterson back prematurely, his absence will force Kansas to adjust its rotation on short notice, particularly in the backcourt, as they will look to handle business without one of its promising young contributors

