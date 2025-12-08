Why Is Graham Ike Not Playing vs North Florida? Gonzaga Announces Unfortunate Injury News

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are coming off a performance for the ages, becoming the first team in AP Poll history to follow a 30-point loss with a 30-point win in back-to-back ranked games. At the center of that stunning turnaround was senior forward Graham Ike, who made sure Gonzaga’s response was as dominant as it gets.

But heading into their matchup against North Florida, it looks like Gonzaga will be without their star big man. According to Gonzaga reporter Theo Lawson, Graham Ike is out tonight with left ankle soreness.

(This is a developing news…)