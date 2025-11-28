Why Is Lauren Betts Not Playing vs Duke? UCLA Issues Left Arm Injury Update

With 9:32 left in the third quarter, Pauley Pavilion fell into one of those heavy silences fans never forget. In a tough battle with Texas’ Madison Booker, Lauren Betts appeared to twist her left arm awkwardly, immediately clutching it as she went down. But she would eventually return to action just two minutes later and pushed through to finish the game.

But despite her best efforts, the Bruins ended up losing their first game of the season.

But as they say, when it rains, it pours. The Bruins are now heading into their Players Era Championship game against Duke without their superstar, as confirmed by reporter Talia Goodman. The absence comes from the same left arm injury Betts suffered in the loss to Texas, according to CBS Sports’ Isabel Gonzalez.

This is a huge loss for the Bruins, considering Betts was averaging 14.1 points, a team-high 7.2 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game this season. Few players control the paint the way she does. On offense, she powers through contact like it’s nothing. On defense, she turns the lane into her own protected zone, using her size and timing to erase shots. And when teammates throw the ball her way, she catches everything.

For the Bruins, this comes at the worst possible time, especially with Lauren’s sister, Sienna, also sidelined. The five-star recruit and one of the top players in the entire 2025 class still hasn’t had the chance to show what she can do after suffering a lower-leg injury during a scrimmage. It’s a tough stretch for a team that was counting on both sisters to make a major impact this season.

Sienna Betts arrived in Westwood as the No. 2 player in the 2025 class, and not being able to take the floor yet has been a real source of frustration for her and for the program. On paper, this might be the best UCLA roster Cori Close has ever put together. But with Lauren Betts’ production already down from last season’s career highs of 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds, the Bruins may struggle to reach their full potential if these injury problems continue to pile up.

Mind you, this is likely Lauren’s final season with the Bruins, and she may already have her next destination in mind.

Lauren Betts to Dallas Wings?

The WNBA lottery is done, and the Dallas Wings have secured the No. 1 pick for the second straight year. After grabbing Paige Bueckers last season, they could now be in line to add Lauren Betts next. A Paige–Lauren pick-and-roll in Dallas? That’s something Wings fans should be very excited about, especially after watching the team struggle with size all season long.

When Betts was asked about the Wings landing the first overall pick, she didn’t exactly look thrilled about it. “That’s amazing. It’s so cool,” Betts said while laughing. “I don’t have a lot to say about that right now, but that is really amazing, and I’m excited to see what the future holds, but loving being a Bruin as of right now.”

It’s important to remember that Betts is no longer a lock for the No. 1 pick. Right now, the odds actually favor Azzi Fudd going first overall. But with so much basketball left to play, those odds will keep shifting as the season unfolds. And it’s not just a two-player race. Spain’s Awa Fam and the nation’s top point guard, Olivia Miles, are both strong contenders for that top spot as well. By the time the college season wraps up, we’ll finally have a clearer picture of who truly stands at the front of this class.