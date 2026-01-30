Why Is Malia Samuels Out vs Iowa? USC Announces Update

In the ongoing 2025–26 NCAA season, the USC Trojans entered with high expectations, as they have a blend of young talent and experienced pieces, aiming to compete at the top of the Big Ten. And while they have shown flashes of that potential with some solid non-conference wins, including an 87–48 season opener, they have also dealt with roster challenges and inconsistent stretches. However, the Trojans have remained competitive, especially with junior guard Malia Samuels taking the role of the primary ball-handler.

Now, as USC prepares to lock horns with the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes in just a few hours, they are facing an unexpected wrinkle in their game plan. The Trojans will enter this game without their usual depth. But what happened?

Why will USC be without Malia Samuels?

A matchup against one of the most dangerous and high-ranked teams in the league is already expected to test the Trojans’ composure, especially with JuJu Watkins unavailable. With Watkins already ruled out of the season due to a torn ACL in her right knee, as per the official game-day availability report, Malia Samuels will also be out against Iowa.

What’s even more surprising is that USC did not provide any further clarification regarding her status. So far, there has been no confirmation of an injury, illness, or long-term concern.

But even in the Trojans’ last game, where they played against Michigan, Samuels was on the court for just 18 minutes. So there is a possibility that this may not be a season-ending issue, but rather a minor injury, illness, or even a short-term health and safety precaution. Still, the timing could not be worse for a team that is already operating without its top star.

With both Watkins and Samuels now unavailable, USC will be missing its two main creators in the backcourt. That will put even more responsibility on freshman Jazzy Davidson and veteran guard Londynn Jones to stabilize the offense and handle Iowa’s relentless transition pressure.

The Hawkeyes thrive on forcing mistakes, speeding up tempo, and punishing teams that lack experienced ball control. So it’s safe to say they will definitely use Malia Samuels’ absence to their advantage.

Predicted starting lineups for USC vs Iowa

USC Trojans:

Position Player G Londynn Jones G Kara Dunn G/F Jazzy Davidson F Kennedy Smith F Dayana Mendes

Iowa Hawkeyes:

Position Player G Addie Deal G Chazadi Wright G/F Kylie Feuerbach F Hannah Stuelke C Ava Heiden

Even though the Trojans enter this matchup without their star guard, they remain the favorites. ESPN Analytics predicts this game will favor the Trojans, giving USC a 53.1% chance of winning. But their margin for error is now far thinner against an Iowa team, and fans will be keeping their eyeS on them to witness how they deal with a situation like this.

Furthermore, until the Trojans provide more clarity on Malia Samuels’ status, her absence will remain the biggest unanswered question surrounding this high-stakes showdown.