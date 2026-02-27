Why Is Tessa Johnson Not Playing vs Missouri Tonight? Everything We Know

As if the injuries South Carolina has dealt with this season weren’t already enough, the Gamecocks were hit with another blow just hours before tipoff against Missouri. Starting guard Tessa Johnson was suddenly ruled out on the SEC injury report. Here’s everything we know so far about her surprising injury.
NEW: Tessa Johnson is listed as OUT on injury report ahead of South Carolina vs Missouri at 8pm
She wasn’t on injury report last night
Details, more info to come https://t.co/dryvBzxIv8
— Lulu Kesin (@LuluKesin) February 26, 2026
Johnson did not appear on the initial injury report published on February 25, but it has since been confirmed by the program’s social media handle that she is dealing with an upper-body contusion. As of now, head coach Dawn Staley has not shared any updates on her recovery timeline.
(This is a developing news…)