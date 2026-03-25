Why Isn’t Cameron Boozer the No. 1 NBA Draft Pick? Real Reason Behind Duke Star’s Mock Projections Explained

Cameron Boozer’s freshman season should have ended the debate for the No. 1 pick before it even began. After all, the Duke forward is averaging a season double-double at this point, 22.4 points and 10.3 rebounds, while also leading his team in assists (4.2), perfectly reflecting the sheer consistency and class he has shown this season. Yet, you won’t find his name at the top of most mock drafts.

Of course, there have been players who have been equally good this season and equally deserve the celebrated No. 1 draft pick. But in the three-man race for the top spot, Boozer seems to be lagging. So, why is Boozer’s name slipping off this list? Let’s explore it in detail.

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Why Is Cameron Boozer Not the Top Pick in NBA Draft Projections?

A 6’9 forward with formidable scoring in the paint is something that the current spectrum of the NBA would accept with open arms. But amid a generational season, Boozer has also showcased flaws that can put his draft stock under the microscope. The first remains his ability to shine under pressure. One good example to support this statement is the ACC Championship game against Virginia.

The lights were brightest, and the stage was set for Duke’s freshman to collect his first collegiate trophy. Eventually, he did win the trophy, but his performance didn’t meet expectations at all: just 13 points, cold shooting, and fragility with ball security at times. Moreover, slow starts to games have also been seen a lot with him in the season, including the Michigan Spartans game, when he had just two points in the first half.

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An elite college scout summed up Boozer’s standing in the NBA draft perfectly. “Can you put the ball in his hands, and you know he’s going to be able to get a bucket or create something at the end of a game, when the game’s on the line? Is he good enough at that at the NBA level?” he said via ESPN. “It’s not a knock on Cam, it’s just that those other two guys (AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson) have the potential to be the best players on NBA championship teams.”

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Additionally, Boozer’s lack of physicality and speed is prevalent at times during the season, holding him back against quick, agile perimeter players like AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. Questions are also emerging regarding Boozer’s ceiling on defense and playmaking at the NBA level. Boozer has posted solid numbers across these metrics, including 4.2 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals.

But the truth is that he has looked inconsistent in some stretches during the season, which can leave him open to being labeled a one-dimensional or one-position player in some conversations.

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Which Players Are Ahead of Boozer in NBA Draft Projections?

As per the latest Mock Draft projections, Kansas’ Darryn Peterson is at the top spot, followed by BYU’s “The Prototype” AJ Dybantsa, with Boozer at No. 3. Both Dybantsa and Peterson are formidable perimeter players and have recorded clutch performances throughout the season. Peterson has also been regarded by many as the most complete offensive player from his draft class, averaging 20.2 points with Kansas.

According to the latest mock drafts, Boozer sits at No. 3, trailing formidable perimeter players like Kansas’s Darryn Peterson and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, largely due to their clutch performances and, in Peterson’s case, his reputation as the most complete offensive player in the class with a 20.2 point-per-game average.

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On the other hand, Dybantsa is writing the script in his own way. Laced with volume-scoring and expertise to score from the three-position on the court, Dybantsa has led the scoring in the nation with an average of 25.5 for the majority of the season, reflecting why his ratings are so high regarding the NBA mock draft.

But on a positive note for Cameron Boozer, both Peterson and Dybantsa are eliminated from the March Madness. Meanwhile, Boozer is still competing in the NCAA Tournament with Duke.

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How Can Cameron Boozer Rise to the Number 1 Draft Pick?

For Boozer, there’s two-ways to look at it in this regard. The first way is to overperform in the remaining games. If Boozer can guide the Blue Devils to a National Championship title this season with notable performances against top teams like St. John’s and UConn, he can make a case to step up for his team when it matters, giving him an edge over Peterson and Dybantsa in this regard.

Imago Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) on the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, another factor is the reported combinations for the draft. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, the Oklahoma City Thunder has been emerging as a team that could go after Boozer in the draft. The silver lining for them is that they have the LA Clippers’ first-round pick for the 2026 NBA draft. And if that pick somehow falls to No. 1, depending on their performance this season, Woo has suggested the Thunder can go for Boozer.

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Another combination in this sense remains with the Indiana Pacers. According to reports, the Pacers are taking quite an interest in the skill set of the 6’9 forward. And currently, they are 15th in the Eastern Conference with a dismal record. As a result, they also have around a 14% chance of getting a No. 1 pick in the draft, which they wouldn’t mind using on Cameron Boozer, per NBA insider Jake Fischer.

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Are Boozer’s Recent Games Affecting His Draft Chances?

Performances in the March Madness immensely affect the stock of the NBA prospects. On the surface, the Duke forward’s form hasn’t gone anywhere; he’s still scoring in double figures with ease. But it’s also true that certain nemeses have emerged this season.

For instance, against Siena, Boozer recorded a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds, leading his team to a 71-65 tightrope win. But his field goals? Just 4-11 with a single three-pointer in the 39 minutes. On top of that, this isn’t the first time Boozer has struggled with his shooting. In the ACC Championship game against Virginia, Boozer went for just 3 of 17 from the field, recording just 13 points.

Additionally, in the Siena game, Boozer also struggled massively with rim protection and speed in the paint, where the Saints tested him. The freshman forward recorded just one steal and no blocks in the entire game. All in all, these struggles majorly undermine his argument for being the No. 1 draft pick. There’s absolutely no doubt about his scoring prowess; it’s possibly one of the best in the market.

But Boozer will have to work on these other sides of his game to force his way into the conversation, because the players with whom he is competing had just been too good in the season, apart from scoring as well. While his talent is undeniable, Boozer’s performance in the NCAA Tournament will ultimately determine if he can close the gap on his rivals or if his draft stock will settle outside the top spot.