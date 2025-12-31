Why Jazzy Davidson’s Injury Scare Is a Bigger Red Flag for USC Than Lindsay Gottlieb Admits

After losing out on their superstar JuJu Watkins, USC Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb surely can’t afford to lose out on any more of her players, and certainly not someone who is producing the best results for her at the moment – Jazzy Davidson. Davidson has been everything that the Trojans needed her to be, offense, defense, you name it. She has owned whatever challenges were thrown her way without showing any signs of fear, so her going down in a game against Nebraska must have sent shivers down the spine of the faithful USC fanbase.

“Bouncing right back into it largely because of Jazzy Davidson, the leading scorer for USC, who in today’s game had 17 points and 8 rebounds,” went on sports journalist Kalia Butler on the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast, discussing it with former San Jose Spartans guard Sophia Jones, breaking down Davidson’s contribution for the team.

Even while dealing with an injury, she braved through and persevered to help her side. The first time she fell, she was helped off the court and then returned, but the same persistent injury resurfaced, causing her again to leave for treatment. This time, however, she didn’t make her way back; that was all she needed to make the difference. She made 5 blocks, 8 rebounds, and scored 17 points to take the game beyond Nebraska’s reach as they eventually picked up the victory (74-66).

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Gottlieb, though, attributed the discomfort to cramps but assured everyone at large that” But we’ll make sure we get it figured out.” And that she will in due time, but what happens if she keeps on making her play with injury? Won’t that re-aggravate the situation? And if it does, will it not put the entire team in jeopardy, as they will have to play without their star freshman?

So though Gottlieb has called it “just cramps,” Davidson had been leading USC in nearly every major category, scoring around 16.8 points, catching about 6.8 rebounds, making assists, and blocking shots while averaging heavy minutes. She is the present life-force of the team and has consistently been the Trojans’ top contributor offensively and defensively. Losing her even temporarily could disrupt USC’s rhythm, especially without JuJu Watkins this season.

Davidson’s absence will surely take out a massive chunk out of the Trojans game, and that feeling is shared by Sophia Jones as well. ” Jzzy Davidson, she always affects the game so much. I’m not sure why there are a couple of times when Nebraska just continued to drive to the basket when she was around the rim, because she ended the day with five total blocks and she is actually the only power four player to lead in all statistical categories for her team. So that’s points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. She’s doing everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And that she definitely is, which is why she is so critical to the team. But of course, there are others on the team as well who can very well hold their own. And maybe that is the reason why coach Gottlieb is not overstressed about the whole situation.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Kennedy Smith replace Jazzy Davidson in the Trojans squad?

Nobody is playing on the level Jazzy Davidson is at the moment for the Trojans, and that is quite evident in how she is leading across all the departments – 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals,2.7 blocks.

But there’s one player who is also doing her bit and trying to match up to that level – sophomore Kennedy Smith. Smith has also shown her ability to leave her mark across the different aspects of the game – 10.5 points,4.7 rebounds,3.7 assists (the leading assist provider on the team),1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks.

Imago James Snook-Imagn Images

Coincidentally, she also scored 17 points against Nebraska in their last game. She, along with Londynn Jones, who scored 14 points in a clutch third quarter, helped to steer the game away from Nebraska, which had started heavy. Kara Dunn, too, needs a special mention courtesy of her efforts in the game (14 points and 5 rebounds).

ADVERTISEMENT

So putting everything into perspective, Lindsay Gottlieb does have a good team in her hands, it’s just the fact that Jazzy gives the side that added edge. That edge will be needed against tough teams like UCLA, Minnesota, Purdue, and Michigan. Kennedy can very well complement her game but replacing her completely might just be a bit too much for anyone at this point in time. Smith, Davidson, Dunn, Jones, and Co. all need to function effectively, and in cohesion for the team to succeed, and that is key for this team.