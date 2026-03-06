‘Why Wait?’: NCAA Fans React After Providence Makes Decision on HC Kim English

An association that was destined to surge Providence’s dominance in the current era hasn’t gone anywhere but towards the south. Kim English, who promised, upon joining, to carry forward Ed Cooley’s legacy, is on a downward slope at the end of his third season. And the latest home defeat to Marquette on Wednesday appears to have sealed the coach’s fate, with insiders now reporting that a final decision on his tenure has been made.

ESPN College Basketball insider Jeff Borzello recently shared an update on X about English’s future at Providence.

“Providence has informed head coach Kim English he is being let go at the end of the season, sources told me and @PeteThamel. English is nearing the end of his third season with the Friars; he’s 47-50, the caption read.

This isn’t the first time this season that reports of English’s firing have surfaced. Journalist Simon Charles had shared back in January that the Friars had removed Kim English from his job right after the Georgetown defeat. That turned out to be false, as English led the Friars to a few more games , but ESPN’s latest report might carry more weight, given the team’s situation.

Since the Georgetown game in January, the Friars have lost five and won five each. Their rankings haven’t improved, and a March Madness spot looks unthinkable. Thus, it won’t be surprising if the Friars play aggressively and bring in a new face for their basketball program. For now, the NCAA community has shown quite an interest in this report on social media.

Kim English’s termination receives consent from fans as they explore possible replacements

“Why wait to fire the guy, just get it over with,” commented a fan.

“Good, he’s a horrible coach,” wrote another.

Many comments, including these, reflect the fans’ disappointment with Providence’s performance this season under English. A team that used to frequently qualify for the March Madness is in contention to miss it for the third time in a row under English. A NIT first-round appearance did come by in his first season, but nothing more on the sheets since then. As a result, questions were bound to be asked, especially given the confidence that they have bestowed in him.

A six-year contract with another year extension after the 2023-24 season, and a reported sum of $1.93 million in his debut season are some of the major benefits that English enjoyed during his tenure. But against it, Kim English never had a career season with the Friars that could potentially define his stint. And the blowout home loss to Marquette, a team standing eighth in the Big East conference, might be the boiling point for the Friars community and the front office.

“Jeff Capel next,” said another.

“Hopefully Archie Miller next,” chimed in another.

There’s no doubt that both Jeff Capel and Archie Miller will be perfect replacements for Kim English in Providence. After all, they have maintained good records throughout their collegiate careers, especially Miller, who has an overall winning percentage of 0.579. But there are still several complications with these possible options.

Miller’s contract runs through the 2026-27 season, a positive for Friars. But Capel’s commitment to Pittsburgh continues till 2029-30. It goes firmly against the plans of a program that is due to fire its coach immediately. Additionally, the approximate $8m buyout the Friars will have to pay English upon firing him will also deteriorate their finances. It can limit their ability to find a formidable coach.

“Providence firing Kim English after three seasons (47‑50 record) shows a harsh reality in college sports: Even marginally under .500 over three seasons can cost you your job win-loss records often outweigh potential or long-term vision,” remarked another.

For now, English has recorded a .484 percentage with the Friars. It’s far below the .540 he posted with the George Mason Patriots. It signifies that the 37-year-old coach hasn’t just fallen short of the program’s expectations but has also undermined his personal capacity. Moving back to a crucial element that the comment tried to denote: Long-term vision.

As mentioned earlier, the Friars had complete intention of keeping English at the helm of the program through 2030. The Friars’ front office did all they could to support English, including giving him enough time to settle in. The program also raised more than $10 million to help him build a competitive roster for the 2025-26 season. Yet despite these benefits, English’s team stands 14-16 and 7-12 at the end of the season. And thus his position was bound to come under scrutiny.

Journalist Jeff Goodman shared a brief on how English’s termination rumors have taken pace since last week. “They (Providence) got blasted tonight at home to a bad Marquette team. He (Kim English) is gone,” Goodman said. “I think Adam Zagoria reported today that he’s already been informed that he’s gone… They raised a ton of money this year for him. He had $10.5 million this year, completely underachieved.”

For now, Kim English has a few assignments left this season before the conclusion of his tenure. The Baltimore native has one regular-season game to lead against Georgetown before the Big East conference tournament. The game is set to tip off on March 07 at the Capital One Arena.