Will JuJu Watkins Play at Team USA Camp? USC Star Joins Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers in Senior Debut Group

Sports can lift you to incredible heights, but they can also be brutally unforgiving when you least expect it. JuJu Watkins learned that the hard way last season during the big dance, when she tore her ACL in the Round of 32 against Mississippi State. It was a heartbreaking moment for one of the brightest young stars in the game.

Since then, she’s been steadily working her way back, grinding through rehab and rebuilding step by step. Her next step in this rehab journey will have her stepping onto an even bigger stage as she makes her USA senior camp debut!

She will join big names like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, and six others who have been invited to the USA senior camp for the first time. Here is the full USA National Team training camp roster:

Caitlin Clark

Paige Bueckers

Cameron Brink

Jackie Young

Angel Reese

Kahleah Copper

Kelsey Plum

Rickea Jackson

Aliyah Boston

Brittney Griner

Sonia Citron

Kiki Iriafen

Veronica Burton

Chelsea Gray

Dearica Hamby

Brionna Jones

JuJu Watkins

Lauren Betts

But naturally, one question on every fan’s mind is: how is JuJu getting called up despite still being injured?

Well, according to reporter Alexa Philippou, “Watkins will not participate on the court as she continues to recover from her March ACL tear, but will have the opportunity to learn about and integrate into the women’s national team program while at camp.”

We all know how special JuJu Watkins is after she passed Caitlin Clark for the most points scored in the first two seasons of a women’s college basketball career. Clark put up 1,662 points as a freshman and sophomore, while JuJu finished this season with 1,709. If there’s anyone who could realistically chase down the all-time mark of 3,951 points, it’s JuJu.

And that’s why this training camp matters. Even though she won’t be on the court, JuJu will spend her time observing, shadowing veterans, and soaking in as much as she can from the greats around her. It’s the kind of experience that could shape the next stage of her rise.

We saw coach Stephanie White talk about how Caitlin Clark could learn a ton just by being on the sideline this W season while managing injuries, watching her teammates, studying situations, and seeing the game from a different angle. That’s exactly what JuJu Watkins will be trying to do as well.

And she’ll be surrounded by the best possible group to learn from. Along with the new invitees, the camp will feature former Olympians and World Cup gold medalists like Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and Kahleah Copper.

And that’s not all. She’ll have an elite coaching group to learn from, too. The camp will be led by new national team head coach Kara Lawson, who currently runs the program at Duke. She’ll be joined by WNBA coaches Natalie Nakase, Nate Tibbetts, and Stephanie White, who will serve as court coaches throughout the sessions.

The main purpose of this training camp is to give the staff a chance to evaluate players as newly appointed USA women’s national team managing director Sue Bird begins the process of building a roster for the 2026 FIBA World Cup. The tournament takes place in September 2026, and Team USA will be chasing its fifth straight World Cup gold.

And for anyone wondering whether stars like A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, or Napheesa Collier are suddenly out of the picture because they weren’t called into this camp, that’s not the case. According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, all three are still very much under consideration for the final World Cup roster.

That said, this season has already turned JuJu Watkins into a sideline supporter, and she’s become one of the most vocal Trojans fans during games. Even while she’s been out, she continues to make big moves off the court.

JuJu Watkins’ New Nike Sneakers Sell Out Almost Instantly

Before her injury, Watkins signed a multi-year sneaker deal with Nike, one of the richest endorsement contracts in women’s basketball, according to ESPN. The deal even included her own player-exclusive shoes hitting retail shelves. And now we’re seeing exactly why Nike was willing to invest so heavily in a college player.

Watkins’ second player-exclusive basketball shoe dropped earlier this week, the Nike G.T. Cut 3 “JuJu Watkins” colorway. According to Nike, it features a Team Crimson upper, Laser Orange Swoosh logos, and a Chalk inner. She even gifted a pair to every one of her USC teammates.

While the Lady Trojans will be wearing them on the court, fans were desperate to get their hands on a pair, too. The result? The shoes sold out in minutes, and they’re already popping up on the resale market for around $325.

This just shows how massive JuJu Watkins’ impact is, even while she’s sidelined with an ACL injury. She has already announced she’ll sit out the entire 2025–26 season, which is a tough blow for Lindsay Gottlieb. But in the long run, it’s the smart move. Gottlieb will want her superstar fully healthy, especially with the 2026–27 season shaping up to be something special.

Next season, the Lady Trojans could feature a superstar trio of a fully recovered JuJu Watkins, 2025 No. 1 recruit Jazzy Davidson, and 2026 No. 1 recruit Saniyah Hall.