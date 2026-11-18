RJ Luis Jr. won a court battle to return to college basketball. Despite a court ruling in his favor, the former St. John’s star still faced uncertainty over whether LSU could add him to its men’s basketball roster without risking serious consequences from the SEC. Now, the conference has made its position clear, giving the Tigers a breakthrough in the ongoing eligibility debate.

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“LSU is committed to compliance with NCAA and SEC rules, but it is equally committed to obeying the orders of Louisiana’s courts,” LSU President Wade Rousse said in a statement posted to X.

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“On November 13, 2026, the court entered an injunction that prohibits the conference, and those in active concert or participation with it, from ‘refusing to allow RJ Luis, Jr. to be a member of the LSU men’s basketball team and to practice, participate, and compete with the team throughout the 2026-27 season.’ LSU is a member institution that will act in accordance with that order. The Conference has confirmed that it will do the same and has stated in writing that it ‘will abide by the terms of the preliminary injunction while it remains in place and will not impose penalties or fines on LSU if [it] places Mr. Luis on its men’s basketball roster.'”

Rouse also explained that LSU felt entitled to roster Luis, given that he signed with the university in May 2026 and is currently enrolled as a full-time student. Here’s how this situation got here.

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Luis’ dispute over eligibility stems from his attempt to return to college basketball after pursuing a professional career. The guard played at UMass and St. John’s and developed into one of the Big East’s most productive players by his final year. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, earning Big East Player of the Year honors and helping his team take home the conference championship.

Following that season, Luis declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, but was undrafted, later signing a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz. He was then traded to the Boston Celtics, for whom he appeared in three preseason games but never saw the floor during a regular-season NBA game. His pro contracts and experience became central to the NCAA’s argument that he was ineligible for collegiate play when he signed with LSU.

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Luis challenged that proposition in Louisiana court, arguing that he should be able to play in college. In August 2026, a judge granted him a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, preventing it from treating Luis as ineligible.

However, the SEC’s interpretation of its eligibility rules continued to complicate LSU’s plans until a ruling was reached on November 13. On that date, the SEC agreed to let LSU add Luis to their roster via a statement, with Luis’ lawyers adding that he’s looking to return to the court as soon as possible.

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“The SEC has confirmed in writing that it will abide by the court’s order and will not penalize LSU for placing RJ on its roster,” Luis’ representative, Elliot Abrams, said.

“RJ has great respect for the SEC and its member institutions, and we are all grateful to the conference and to the Louisiana courts for working through this in an orderly legal process where everyone was heard. RJ is healthy, ready and looking forward to joining his teammates.”

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So far this season, Luis has not traveled or practiced with the LSU team, but is now expected to be formally rostered after a months-long procedure. The process now arms the Tigers with their fourth player who needed a court ruling in their favor to play, along with Donovan Dent, Skyy Clark, and Austin Nunez.

For now, the Tigers have secured the conference’s assurance that they will not penalize the program, giving Luis a clear path back to college basketball with one of the best teams in the country.