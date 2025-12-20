Will Seth Trimble Play vs. Ohio State? Hubert Davis, UNC Issue Positive Update on Guard’s Return

Seth Trimble’s injury more than a month ago was unlucky to say the least. Trimble broke a bone in his left forearm in a freak weight room incident. Reportedly, a lat pulldown machine crashed on the star guard, who was removed by his teammates. A couple of days ago, Hubert Davis hinted that he is very close to returning. Now, Trimble seems to be back, fully fit ahead of the Ohio State matchup.



It was an unfortunate incident for Trimble, who was looking good in the initial two games. He averaged 14.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in the first two games of the season for the Tar Heels (9-1) before the injury sidelined him for the last eight. UNC’s best defender is finally back and running, ready for the Ohio State match-up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jeff Goodman initially reported that Davis will return in the next game. “BREAKING: North Carolina’s Seth Trimble, who injured his forearm in a weight room accident early last month, is expected to make his return to the lineup tomorrow against Ohio State in Atlanta, source told @TheFieldOf68.” A few hours later, Hubert Davis and Co. themselves announced his comeback with a clean transition of Trimble dunking in practice to the game, ending with 12/20 (today’s date) and just two words as a caption, “He’s back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hubert Davis has managed the team without Trimble really well, going 8-1 despite his absence. Possibly with Trimble, they would still be unbeaten. That’s how good he is. Last year, he was arguably the best perimeter defender in the country. UNC was right in the game against Michigan State until Jeremy Fears just obliterated them in the second half. Trimble could have prevented that meltdown. Regardless, Trimble’s return could elevate Hubert Davis and UNC to the next level.

Seth Trimble Could Solve Both UNC’s Problems

When Trimble was playing, North Carolina’s starting lineup consisted of Trimble, Kyan Evans, Caleb Wilson, Jarin Stevenson, and Henri Veesaar. With Trimble out, Luka Bogavac was inserted to take his place. Safe to say the international recruit has impressed in his opportunities, averaging 12.4 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds in the 8 starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a possibility that he might retain his place, and Kyan Evans sacrifices his place for Trimble in the starting line. Evans production early in the season has taken a major hit as he is averaging 6.5 points, down from 10.6 points at Colorado State last year. Trimble’s return in place of Evans can solve two of Hubert Davis’ most important problems: turnovers and perimeter defending.

Davis’ side is simply turning the ball like it’s a hot potato. So far, they have averaged 10.2 turnovers per game with a turnover percentage of 13.6% (per Barttorvik), ranking among some of the worst teams in the nation. Caleb Wilson has been the primary ball handler with a usage rate of 29.5%. Trimble’s return will provide him with some relief. He is generally a safe guard, averaging just 1.1 turnovers per game last year, calming the team down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Jan 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) brings the ball up the court as Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Chuck Harris (3) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His turnover percentage of 10.6% from last year would rank among the lowest in this 2025-26 Tar Heels roster. As we discussed, Trimble’s absence has led to some slippery perimeter defending. They are conceding 3-pointers at a rate of 30.3%, which is not the worst, but could be improved. Trimble’s on-ball defending will give their defense more time to breathe and even more chances in transition.

“His ability to be able to attack the basket in transition, be able to score, and his leadership have been off the chart,” Davis said in the premiere of “Hubert Davis Live” radio show. “I’m really looking forward to him getting back out on the floor really soon.” Currently, the team is playing unhurriedly at 67.4 possessions per 40 minutes, which is also because they are averaging just 5.4 steals per game. Hubert Davis has North Carolina flying early in the season, and Trimble’s return will further boost the squad.