Texas Tech forced Louisville into 15 turnovers and committed just six of its own. It also made more field goals than the Cardinals. Yet, when the final buzzer sounded in Las Vegas, it was the Red Raiders who found themselves on the wrong end of a 72-64 scoreline. The difference? Louisville was simply more aggressive where it mattered, turning its physical advantage into the kind of opportunities that ultimately decide close basketball games.

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The Cardinals dominated the rebounding battle, got to the free-throw line more frequently, and made Texas Tech pay for its inability to control the physical side of the contest. It was a reality Grant McCasland did not attempt to disguise after his team’s first defeat of the season. The Texas Tech head coach simply spelled out what went wrong during his postgame press conference, a video which the Raiders shared on their YouTube channel.

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“I thought Louisville obviously took it to us physically over the course of the game.” McCasland said. “I mean, we’re in the losers bracket, and we deserved it. We didn’t shoot it well enough… They got to the free-throw line more than we did. We couldn’t get to the foul line, and we struggled to rebound the basketball defensively… Winning is done in the margins, and I thought Louisville beat us in the margins. We didn’t get enough off of our turnovers and didn’t get enough rebounds to win the game. So, give them the credit.”

The Red Raiders made 25 of 63 field-goal attempts, slightly more than Louisville’s 21 from 53 attempts. They also recorded nine steals compared to the Cardinals’ one. On paper, those numbers suggest Texas Tech did enough in certain areas to remain competitive. Unfortunately, basketball games are rarely decided by one or two statistical categories.

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The difference, as it turned out, was in the margins, specifically on the glass and at the charity stripe. Louisville finished with 41 rebounds compared to Texas Tech’s 28, while the Cardinals converted 21 of their 23 free-throw attempts. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, managed just eight makes from nine attempts. So, despite showing decent defensive activity and forcing turnovers, the Raiders could not translate those efforts into enough scoring opportunities or second chances.

“I thought our effort was good, and our activity, but just our result wasn’t what it needed to be. And that’s what you get judged by in these games,” McCasland added.

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Another area where Louisville held a considerable advantage was beyond the three-point line. Despite making fewer field goals overall, the Cardinals knocked down nine of their 24 attempts from deep, shooting 37.5%. Texas Tech, on the other hand, struggled to find its rhythm, converting just six of 27 attempts for a disappointing 22.2%.

“We’ve seen those guys make shots. I mean, they did make some difficult late-clock shots. I mean, you look at a lot of the threes they made. Some of them were at the end of the clock, and those are kind of rhythm ones. […] Give credit. I mean, that’s what basketball is, is guys that have the guts to make a play when it matters, and they did,” Grant McCasland added.

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This defeat brings an end to what had been an impressive start to the season for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders arrived in Las Vegas unbeaten at 5-0, which includes an 84–78 victory over No. 3-ranked Illinois. So yes, they’ve been tested by some of the best programs in the country.

Louisville, however, presented another significant challenge, and this time Texas Tech could not find a way through. But yes, the defeat offers the coaching staff a clearer picture of the areas that need attention. And the Red Raiders will have an immediate opportunity to respond when they face Oregon in their next tournament game on Thursday.

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As for the Louisville Cardinals, who improved to 4-1 following their victory over Texas Tech, they will be hoping to build on that momentum. Their next challenge comes against St. John’s, where they will look to carry the confidence from this victory into another tournament outing and secure a second consecutive win.