Wisconsin Lands Former 5-Star Addie Deal From Transfer Portal

Addie Deal was supposed to be Iowa’s next touted franchise star, but the association’s shelf life lasted just a year. Deal, a recruit from the 2025 class, has shifted homes within the Big Ten conference and will now suit up for another program just a year after being Iowa’s first five-star commit since a certain Caitlin Clark.

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Deal announced her transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday via an Instagram post. Deal’s post had a few pictures of her in the red Wisconsin jersey, a shift from the yellow and black.

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“ALL INNN!! go badgers baby 🦡❤️‍🔥,” Deal’s caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addie Deal (@addie.deal) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Deal announced her decision to enter the transfer portal a couple of weeks back, just after Iowa capped off its campaign at the March Madness. Deal took to her Instagram to make a heartfelt post for her teammates, coaches, and other staff, leaving no unspoken words behind, ahead of her shift to a new program.

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“Playing in the B1G conference title game and making the B1G All-Freshman team will always be things for which I am thankful,” Deal said via an Instagram post. “That said, I have made the very difficult decision to enter the transfer portal. Thank you to the staff at the University of Iowa. I will always appreciate my time here.”

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Deal had quite a decent season in her freshman season for the Hawkeyes. Although head coach Jan Jensen mostly used her off the bench, she still produced some good numbers. The freshman guard logged just over 15 minutes in the season, recording 5.1 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. With players like Ava Heiden and Hannah Stuelke doing most of the heavy lifting, Deal largely played a second fiddle.

Eventually, it helped the Hawkeyes qualify for March Madness, but they surprisingly lost to No. 10 Virginia in the second round. Although the team didn’t have any titles to boast of in the season, their ceiling was improving at a decent rate. Thus, with such stability and a strong leader at the helm in Jensen, Deal’s decision to leave the program comes as a bit of a surprise.

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Imago Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Addie Deal (7) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Lena Bilic (9) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Of course, Deal’s departure is a bit detrimental to the team, given her skill set as a back-court player, and the ceiling she could have reached under Jensen in the years to come.

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Furthermore, the decision raises eyebrow even more because of her destination in the portal. Unlike the Hawkeyes, the Badgers have been in shambles in the 2025-26 season. They went 16-18 in the season and couldn’t even qualify for the Big Dance. They did compete at the WBIT tournament but lost in the semifinal to Columbia.

But for Deal, this move might open doors to an array of opportunities. It might also help her with a bit more game time, which she lacked during her time at Iowa under Jan Jensen.

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How does Addie Deal’s arrival help the Wisconsin Badgers?

Barring the dismal season, Wisconsin navigated this season, the program is also facing roster disparity. Firstly, the program lost several of its crucial seniors after the 2025-26 season. Players like Destiny Howell and Gift Uchenna Okeke, who were the most essential contributors for the program, won’t compete with them next season.

On top of that, the Badgers saw four players in Kyrah Daniels, Breaune Ware, Jovana Spasovski, and Alie Bisballe take the transfer portal route in the postseason. All in all, the program has lost immense depth in its squad with just a handful of returning players. Amid such circumstances, Deal’s arrival in the program is a breather for the Badgers.

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The Badgers have made their feelings known on the Addie Deal signing via a statement. “Addie is a proven competitor who’s done it at every level she’s played,” it read. “She’s a McDonald’s All-American and a five-star prospect who was one of the top recruits in the country coming out of high school, and she’s already shown she can produce in the Big Ten. She brings size, skill, and versatility, and we’re excited for her to continue building on that foundation here at Wisconsin!”

Furthermore, with so many players leaving in the offseason, it might give Deal an opportunity to play more minutes than she did in Iowa, where she started just three games. Deal’s arrival will, of course, help the Badgers and head coach Robin Pingeton. She’s an all-around package on the court and is quite impressive from the field, shooting over 39% in her freshman season.

It’s true that Deal has slumped a bit from beyond the arc, scoring less than 30%, but given her talent, there’s no doubt that she will come around it ahead of the next season. Along with Deal, the Badgers have also landed Kadidia Toure, who is coming off a heck of a season with LIU.

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Toure averaged a double-double in her only season at the program, averaging 19.2 points and 10.4 rebounds. Together, she and Toure can be the cornerstones for Wisconsin’s rebuilding phase. What are your thoughts on Deal’s decision to transfer to Wisconsin? Do let us know in the comments.