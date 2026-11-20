The Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deal has been a game changer for college athletes since its introduction in July 2021. Since then, athletes have partnered with brands, posted paid social media content, sold merchandise, and licensed their identity. However, in 2026, NIL is part of a growing conversation where programs are having a hard time recruiting top athletes thanks to their immense pay demands. This challenge sparked a reaction from the reigning NCAA champion head coach, UCLA’s Cori Close.

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“In all honesty, I think the numbers should go down, to be honest. When you’re talking about (investing), you’re talking about players getting paid more than A’ja Wilson, who’s maybe, arguably, one of the best players in the world. … There’s something wrong when six seniors that all got drafted all took pay cuts to go to the WNBA. Like, (there’s) something off with that,” Close said, following UCLA’s 96-34 win over Cal Poly.

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“So, the problem is that we don’t have a system that (has) really been thought through, (and) there’s accountablity. There’s transparency that can have us a be a healthy model. So until that time, it’s keeping up with the Joneses. No one likes it, but who’s going to be the one to say, ‘Oh, well. We’re not gonna compete for the best players.'”

However, USA Today’s senior reporter Mitchell Northam doesn’t fully agree with Close’s remarks about reducing NIL pay or her comparison of pay to that of five-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.

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“These are two different markets. Doesn’t that say more about the WNBA having a problem than college?” Northam said on X.

To the WNBA’s credit, they ratified a historic collective bargaining agreement (CBA) ahead of the 2026 season. The agreement increased player salaries and improved player benefits, helping create the league’s first million-dollar contracts. Wilson was actually one of the first players to benefit from the CBA, as the Las Vegas Aces offered her a three-year supermax contract worth $5 million. It was the highest-paid contract in league history when Wilson put pen to paper, until the Indiana Fever signed a four-year, $6.3 million contract with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston.

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Regardless, NIL pay rises are definitely on the come-up. In July and August 2026 alone, the College Sports Commission (CSC) cleared over $227 million in NIL deals, nearly double the total cleared across its entire first year. While the average WNBA player now earns significantly more than the average college athlete, elite college prospects command seven-figure NIL packages that rival the WNBA’s highest-paid superstars, even after the historic CBA. This is why the topic is becoming more and more relevant by the day.

For the UCLA coach, she told the media on Thursday that the program has to make strategic decisions on what kind of players it wants, including the investment they are willing to make after the reigning champions’ top six players were selected in the WNBA draft this year. In February, Close also said the NIL spirit had changed. She wants to keep UCLA in championship contention but believes recruiting freshmen and developing them over time isn’t the answer.

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Close isn’t the first top-level women’s college basketball coach to address the NIL pay rise. Last year, Cheryl Miller basically said college is more valuable than the league, especially after the NIL. Three years ago, Sheryl Swoopes called it sad that college players were earning more than professionals. Meanwhile, UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma echoed a similar sentiment on the same day as Close.

“I don’t get the idea of paying a kid a million dollars coming out of high school. That’s more than (about) 90% of best players in the world in the WNBA. As long as that’s the case, we’re gonna get the guys we’re gonna get, but we’re not gonna get the guys we’re not supposed to get,” Auriemma said.

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While Auriemma’s Huskies are having a hard time this season with losses against Michigan and Louisville, the Bruins are continuing where they left off. With a perfect 5-0 record, Cori Close’s troops will play the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday in Knoxville.