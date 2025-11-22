WNBA Stars Pack the Building for Hannah Hidalgo & Co. During Notre Dame’s Win Over USC

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish punched above their weight! In a highly anticipated showdown between No. 24 Notre Dame and No. 11 USC, Hannah Hidalgo and the Irish delivered one of their biggest statements of the season. Well, they had to mean business as the building was lit up with the WNBA royalties sitting courtside.

Pulling up to the court for her alma mater, Skylar Diggins made a homecoming appearance. “What’s up y’all? Y’all know what time it is. Skyler Diggins checking in, back at my old stomping grounds. Love to be home. And like always, Go Irish Baby! Let’s get it!” Diggins said in an Instagram video.

But that’s not all. Even Kahleah Copper and Erica Wheeler were in attendance, making the sidelines look like a mini All-Star gathering, as the Fighting Irish won the game with 61-59. “I had to see @HannahHidalgo in person,” wrote Wheeler on X.

Showing the WNBA stars her talent, Hannah Hidalgo delivered the kind of moment that makes arenas erupt and reputations shoot up. The Notre Dame star buried a cold-blooded midrange pull-up with 1.9 seconds left, sealing a thrilling upset over the Trojans. She finished the night with 22 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and two assists, leading a defensive surge that completely flipped the game.

Notre Dame held USC to just eight fourth-quarter points, piling up 16 steals in total and suffocating the Trojans when it mattered most. Vanessa de Jesus added 13 points, while KK Bransford came alive late, scoring nine of her 11 in the final quarter to fuel the comeback.

The Trojans built an 11-point lead in the third quarter behind a strong scoring burst, but Hidalgo kept the Irish within striking distance, capping the quarter with a steal-and-score.

That momentum carried into the fourth. The Irish clawed back possession by possession, tying the game at 52–52 before Bransford and Hidalgo took over down the stretch. USC briefly reclaimed the lead again inside the final two minutes, but Notre Dame refused to fold, and when Bransford tied things at 59 with 38 seconds left, the stage was set for Hidalgo’s game-winning dagger.

With another win under their belt and a re-ignited confidence, the Irish will be gearing up for their upcoming matches with just one goal: Win!

What’s next for Hannah Hidalgo and the Fighting Irish?

The Fighting Irish have played 5 matches so far in the 2025-26 NCAA season, out of which they have won four and lost one. The only loss they have recorded so far was against the Michigan Wolverines, where they ended the game 93-54.

While a loss like this early in the season can impact a team’s self-confidence, it can also hijack their upcoming games. However, with the recent win, the Irish have sent a statement. It was important too.

The past five days had tested the Irish program in ways few weeks ever do. On the court, in the film room, and in the quiet corners of campus, the players had plenty of time to replay last week’s crushing 39-point defeat. It was a result that lingered, leaving questions in the air.

“We didn’t play well. We didn’t show up that game. It wasn’t us. You learn and you respond and you move on,” said HC Ivey. And well, she’s been part of this program long enough, as a player, assistant, and now head coach, to recognize the difference between a misstep and a team losing its identity. The players felt it too. Everyone knew that the performance against Michigan could not repeat itself.

From here, the Irish will be looking forward to rattling off 19-straight wins like they have in the past. Hannah Hidalgo and co. will face the Central Michigan Chippewas for their next game on November 24th.

However, it’s their matchups in January for which fans are most excited. The team will face off against the giants of the league. The No. 14-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on 10th, the No. 21-ranked Louisville Cardinals on 15th, and the No. 1-ranked UConn Huskies on 19th.

As the season moves forward, which team are you rooting for to win the championship? Let us know in the comments!