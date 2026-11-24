Week 3 was quiet, and it’s the kind of week that’s easy to sleep on. No ranked team lost to an unranked team. The only losses by Top 25 teams came when two of them played each other. Ranked teams won the other 40 games by an average of nearly 44 points, according to the AP.

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So nothing moved in our top 10. It’s the same ten teams in the same order as last week. Don’t mistake that for a boring list, though. The next seven days could shake it up more than the last three weeks combined.

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Here’s where we stand and why.

No. 10 – UCLA Bruins

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The defending champs lost most of their rotation and still sit at 6-0. The best proof came Sunday at Tennessee, where UCLA won 90-80 and led most of the way. KK Bransford scored 25, and Elina Aarnisalo added 22. Sienna Betts scored just four points but grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots, which says a lot about how this team wins now. Stats note six Bruins are averaging double figures, so there’s no single star to take away.

Why 10th? This is the closest call on our list. UCLA owns arguably the best road win of anyone in this group, but we still want to see how it handles a top-five opponent. Tuesday’s game against St. John’s won’t answer that.

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No. 9 – LSU Tigers

LSU keeps winning by absurd margins. Its sixth straight win by at least 45 points is the longest such streak by any Division I team in the past 22 seasons. Fulwiley is also back with the team after missing the Troy game, following her arrest.

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So why not higher? Because those margins have come against opponents who can’t tell us much. LSU has played four straight games of 100-plus points, and we still don’t know how that offense looks against a team with size. We’re slotting LSU just above UCLA because its dominance has been total, but that nod is thin. If UCLA keeps stacking quality wins, these two could swap.

No. 8 – UConn Huskies

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This is the spot people will argue about. UConn is 4-2 with two ranked losses, 77-66 to Michigan and 69-51 to Louisville. Auriemma admitted after the Louisville game, “You almost have a helpless feeling as you’re watching it.”

But look at the full picture. UConn also beat Iowa and Ohio State by double digits, and it just won its 83rd straight game against an unranked team, Seton Hall Pirates 83–43. Jovana Popovic has two games of 20-plus points and five-plus rebounds this season. No other Big East freshman has one.

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Our reasoning is the trend. UConn lost, won twice, then lost again. That pattern keeps it below Iowa, even though UConn beat the Hawkeyes head-to-head. Now it plays South Carolina on Tuesday and Duke on Saturday. Two top-five opponents in five days is brutal, and the 8th spot gets shaky if UConn drops both.

No. 7 – Iowa Hawkeyes

Last week UConn beat Iowa. But Iowa’s only loss came to UConn, a team that was No. 2 at the time. Since then, Iowa has beaten Vanderbilt, a top-10 opponent, and Montana State, holding steady at No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll. UConn, meanwhile, has taken a second-ranked loss.

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Week 3 backed that up quietly. Ava Heiden and Journey Houston both had double-doubles against Montana State. Houston had a career-high 13 rebounds, and it was Heiden’s second straight double-double. That’s a steady frontcourt doing its job. The AP poll agrees with us on the order, with Iowa at No. 8 and UConn at No. 7 in the AP’s own ranking, so the debate is real.

We’re giving Iowa the edge on body of work, and we’ll happily change our minds if UConn survives this week.

No. 6 – Texas Longhorns

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Last week we noted Madison Booker’s big start and Texas’s 4-0 record. This week Texas picked up its first real résumé line, a 75-61 win over Ohio State. Breya Cunningham had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Texas made 25 of 26 free throws and improved to 42-10 against ranked opponents.

Look at the other side too. Ohio State hasn’t scored more than 61 points in any of its three games against ranked teams, and Jaloni Cambridge had 27 against Texas while nobody else reached double figures. That’s a credit to Texas’s defense as much as an Ohio State problem.

Why not higher? Texas has one real test so far, and it passed. We want a couple more before we move it past the teams ahead of it. Wednesday brings SE Louisiana, and Sunday brings SE Missouri, so we won’t learn much until the schedule toughens.

No. 5 – Duke Blue Devils

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In Week 2 we said Duke was comfortable in the middle of our list after blowouts of Norfolk State and Marshall. This week brought another one, a 111-point night against Fordham that ties its highest total in a game in the past 10 seasons. The win was also Duke’s 15th straight at home, the longest active streak in the ACC.

But we are still hesitating. The résumé so far is blowouts, and not every poll agrees with where we have Duke. Hoops HQ, for example, has the Blue Devils second. We’re keeping them fifth because we haven’t seen them beat a ranked team yet. Saturday in Boston gives us that chance against UConn. The Huskies have won 11 straight in this series, and their last meeting was a 53-45 win in the 2024 Sweet 16. If Duke ends that streak, it jumps.

No. 4 – USC Trojans

Last week we said USC might have been at the top if not for that four-point loss to South Carolina. Week 3 was a chance to wobble, and the Trojans didn’t. They beat Baylor 78-69 in the first women’s college game at the Intuit Dome, and they did it after trailing by 15. JuJu Watkins had 36 points, 11 rebounds, and six steals. ESPN notes it was her fifth straight 20-point game to start the season, the longest streak by a USC player this century. It was also win No. 350 for Lindsay Gottlieb.

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That comeback is the key piece of evidence. A team that falls behind by 15 and wins is a team with answers. We have USC just ahead of Duke because it’s already played, and nearly beaten, the No. 1 team in the country.

No. 3 – Louisville Cardinals

Last week we gave Louisville the biggest jump on our list, from seventh to third, after the 69-51 win over UConn. This week the Cardinals didn’t lose any of that ground. They’re 9-0, and ESPN says it’s their longest start since 2020-21. The AP also has them third.

The headline is the 69-51 win over UConn, which UConn called its worst loss in two decades. Imari Berry led the way with 21 points. Even Auriemma said afterward that this was “probably one of his best teams that I’ve seen” in the last four or five years.

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Why third and not second? Louisville has one marquee win, and it’s a huge one. But Michigan’s résumé is close, and it has a program-record rout on top of its win over the same UConn team. We’re keeping the Cardinals third for now. Two more easy games are coming, Akron on Friday and ETSU on Sunday, so the next real checkpoint is further down the road.

No. 2 – Michigan Wolverines

Last week we said Michigan was one of the most complete teams in the country, citing the 77-66 win over UConn and blowouts of Central Michigan and Columbia. Week 3 added to it. Michigan beat Niagara by 81 points, the largest margin in program history, per ESPN. The old record was 72 points, also against Niagara, in 2016.

Michigan sits second because it combines the two things we value most. It has a quality win over a top team, and it’s dominating everyone else. The Wolverines are right behind South Carolina, with Miami on Monday and Toledo on Wednesday still to come. Michigan is the team most likely to threaten the top spot if the Gamecocks slip.

No. 1 – South Carolina Gamecocks

No surprise here. South Carolina is unanimous at No. 1 in the AP poll for the third straight week, with all 33 first-place votes. It’s also 6-0 for the 12th time under Dawn Staley. The win over Providence was its 104th straight against an unranked opponent, the longest active streak in Division I.

The résumé is strong too. South Carolina beat USC 89-85 in the biggest game of Week 2, with Tessa Johnson scoring a career-high 28. That’s the best win anyone in our top 10 has right now. The Gamecocks were also careful with Chloe Kitts’ workload and still won by 58 against Florida Gulf Coast, which tells you how deep this roster is.

What’s next

Tuesday’s showdown with UConn is the big one. It’s the first meeting since the Final Four, when Staley and Auriemma had that heated exchange right before the buzzer. NCAA officials have since moved to drop mandatory pregame handshakes for women’s coaches, which feels like a sign of how much that moment lingered. UConn doesn’t need to win to stay in the conversation, but a loss would put it at 4-3 with Duke still ahead.

Then comes Saturday’s Duke-UConn game in Boston. Between those two games, UConn could be anywhere from a top-five team to out of our top 10. Duke has the most to gain.

Conference-wise, the Big Ten has 10 teams in the AP Top 25, including four in the top 10. The SEC has seven, with three in the top 10. The ACC has two in the top 10 and the Big East has one, which matches what our own list shows.

We’ll see how much of this survives Thanksgiving.