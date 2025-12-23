Women’s College Basketball Rankings: 12 Unbeaten Teams Entering Week 8

There are still twelve teams that haven’t lost a game in the women’s college basketball season of 2025–26. UConn, Texas, South Carolina, and UCLA are still the best teams in the sport, according to the most recent AP College Basketball Rankings. These top programs have clearly set themselves apart from the rest of the field.

Women’s College Basketball Rankings: Elite Twelve

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-0)

The Alabama women’s basketball team made a loud noise by winning against Troy 77–59 on Sunday, thus non-conference play ended with a historical record of 14-0 for the first time in the program’s history. This brilliant success has not just broken the school’s sporting record but also the better part of the entire basketball history at the university, proving the Crimson Tide’s superiority during the current season. The team now has the greatest challenge before it while entering SEC competition.

Alabama starts the games of the Southeastern Conference on January 1, 2026, by going to Columbia, where it will meet South Carolina. The win also equaled the longest winning streak that the program has had of 14 games and was the 43rd non-conference home win—the longest such streak for the women’s team—including a program-best 18 consecutive regular-season non-conference victories.

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-0)

Arizona State women’s basketball continued its historic season with a 79-63 victory over Colorado in the Big 12 opener, extending its record to 14-0. The Sun Devils have tied the second-longest winning streak in school history, matching the 2014-15 team’s achievement. Head coach Molly Miller’s squad already surpassed the previous best start in program history on December 6 when they went 10-0, eclipsing the 1991-92 team’s record.

The Sun Devils are now just one win away from tying the school record of 15 consecutive wins, set by the 2008-09 and 2015-16 teams. Having had a break of ten days, which was the longest of the season for them, ASU will start its first Big 12 road trip, where it will meet Utah and BYU in the following games.

Texas Longhorns (14-0)

The Texas Longhorns remain one of the 12 undefeated teams entering Week 8. The Longhorns delivered impressive performances throughout the week, routing Northwestern State 96-38 at home on Wednesday before defeating South Dakota State 70-51 on Sunday. Their decisive 19-point victory over the Jackrabbits exemplifies the dominance Texas has displayed this season.

Texas is now enjoying its best start since winning its first 16 games during the 2015-16 season. The Longhorns are set to wrap up their non-conference schedule this coming Sunday, as they are going to host Southeastern Louisiana (2-7) at their venue before the start of conference play.

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (14-0)

The unbeaten Lady Raiders (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) will take a break for Christmas before returning to action. Texas Tech hosts the Central Florida Knights on December 31 at 6 p.m. at the USA Basketball arena.

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (13-0)

The University of Georgia Lady Bulldogs remain unbeaten at 13-0, achieving their best start since the 2009-10 season. Georgia defeated Coppin State 82-55 on Sunday in the final game of the 4ThaCulture Classic, marking just the fifth time in program history the Bulldogs have opened 13-0.

Sophomore guard Trinity Turner delivered an outstanding performance with 20 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting. This marked Turner’s second consecutive 20-point game, bringing her career total to seven games with 20 or more points.

Iowa State Cyclones (13-0)

Iowa State women’s basketball played one pivotal game last week, defeating Kansas 79-76 on December 21 in Big 12 Conference play. Kenzie Hare’s clutch 3-pointer at the buzzer secured the dramatic victory and helped the Cyclones maintain their No. 10 ranking in the latest Associated Press poll released December 22.

The Cyclones stand at 13-0, just one win away from matching the program’s best start. Iowa State won 14 consecutive games to open the 2013-14 season, a record the current team is poised to tie.

LSU Tigers (13-0)

LSU women’s basketball remained unbeaten on Sunday with a dominant 110-45 victory over Texas Arlington inside the PMAC. With one game remaining before SEC play begins, the No. 5 Tigers have established themselves among the nation’s elite teams.

The Tigers will return to action after the holiday break on December 28 to face Alabama State inside the Maravich Center. LSU’s strong, unbeaten start positions them well for their final non-conference game before conference competition begins.

Maryland Terrapins (13-0)

Maryland women’s basketball dominated its nonconference schedule, finishing 12-0 before opening Big Ten play. Including a narrow one-point victory over Minnesota in their conference opener, the Terps stand at 13-0 overall. Their closest nonconference test came against No. 12 Kentucky, which they defeated by eight points after the Wildcats mounted a late rally.

Coach Frese strategically scheduled Maryland’s easiest opponents around finals season, allowing her team adequate rest. This marks Maryland’s first perfect nonconference run since 2018-19. The Terps host Wisconsin in their home conference opener, facing a team fresh off a significant win over No. 24 Michigan State.

TCU Horned Frogs (13-0)

No. 9 TCU opened Big 12 play with a dominant 77-55 victory over Kansas State on Saturday, improving to 13-0. Olivia Miles led the Horned Frogs with 29 points but fell short of recording her fourth consecutive triple-double. TCU extended its home winning streak to 34 consecutive games, surpassing Texas’s previous record of 33.

The Horned Frogs also extended their Big 12 winning streak to 11 straight games following Saturday’s victory. TCU has won 26 of its last 27 games overall. The team travels to BYU on Wednesday, December 31, at 8 p.m.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-0)

Nebraska women’s basketball improved to 12-0, achieving the best start in school history. The Huskers defeated California Baptist 87-56 on Sunday.

UConn Huskies (12-0)

Even without Paige Bueckers (now WNBA), the No. 1 Huskies remain the gold standard. UConn women’s basketball dominated Iowa 90-64 at Barclays Center in the Women’s Champions Classic, improving to 12-0 and maintaining their No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25. The Huskies received 25 first-place ballots from the 32-member national media panel, solidifying their position as the nation’s top team. This victory marked UConn’s fourth win over a ranked opponent this season.

The dominant performance extended UConn’s unbeaten streak to 28 consecutive games. After taking time off for the holidays, the Huskies will return to action on December 28 when they travel to face Butler.

Vanderbilt Commodores (12-0)

No. 13 Vanderbilt women’s basketball dominated Texas Southern 96-46 on Saturday, improving to 12-0 for the first time since the 1995-96 season. Justine Pissott and Mikayla Blakes combined for 48 points, leading the Commodores’ offensive explosion. Pissott shot 9-of-13 from the field and 7-of-10 from three-point range for 25 points, while Blakes added 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

The victory represents Vanderbilt’s third perfect 12-0 start in program history. The Commodores have demonstrated offensive dominance throughout the season, scoring 81 or more points in nine of their twelve games this season.