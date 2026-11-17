The second week of women’s college basketball season delivered everything fans could have asked for, from heavyweight battles between national championship contenders and statement victories to a few early-season reality checks.

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South Carolina Gamecocks strengthened their position at the top after surviving a thrilling encounter with USC Trojans in the battle of the “Real SC”, while No. 7 Louisville made one of the biggest statements of the season by handing Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies a 69-51 defeat. Iowa also picked up an important ranked victory over Vanderbilt, adding another interesting dimension to the rankings debate.

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With two weeks in the books, here is where our top 10 stands.

No. 10 – UCLA Bruins

Starting off strong, the reigning champions raised their 2026 NCAA championship banner before a crowd of nearly 9,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion and went 2-0 in week two of the college basketball season. Defeating Princeton 55-34 on Sunday and Arizona 76-44 on November 12, head coach Cori Close’s side is now 4-0, continuing an encouraging start with their new-look roster.

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However, the season is still young, and it will be interesting to see how the Bruins carry their momentum at home against Cal Poly on November 19.

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No. 9 – LSU Tigers

Head coach Kim Mulkey continues the program’s high-scoring start in week two, as the Tigers’ offensive prowess dismantled Denver 101-37 and Troy 116-70. The win against Denver marked their fourth consecutive game scoring at least 100 points while keeping opponents below 45.

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The Tigers also had two impressive individual performances to cap off the week. In the game against Denver, MiLaysia Fulwiley led the way with 23 points. During the win over Troy on November 16, sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson led the short-handed Tigers (playing without MiLaysia Fulwiley and the injured Chloe Larry) with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

With a perfect 5-0 start, the Tigers will hope to continue this streak against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on November 19.

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No. 8 – UConn Huskies

The Huskies, all the way down at eighth, would have come as a shock to all just a week ago. But it was bound to happen after they already lost their second game during a lopsided contest against No. 7 Louisville at KFC Yum! Center. For context, the Huskies didn’t lose a single game last season until the Final Four.

While the Huskies had a dominant 87-55 outing against No. 17 Ohio State on November 12 with junior Sarah Strong leading the way with 25 points, the loss against Louisville has damaged head coach Auriemma’s side too much, too soon. In the 69-51 loss, Louisville’s physical defense held UConn to a season-low 34% shooting and dominated the backboards 50–32. After the game ended, it took Auriemma, Strong, and Ashlynn Shade 87 minutes to enter the press conference room.

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Now 3-2, after what was the Huskies’ worst loss in two decades, Auriemma and company will receive a breather as they play unranked Seton Hall on Friday at PeoplesBank Arena.

No. 7 – Iowa Hawkeyes

Another program that went 2-0 this week, the Hawkeyes picked up their first major ranked victory of the season. After beating Northern Iowa 78-40 on November 12, the Hawkeyes defeated Vanderbilt 75-65, bouncing back from their earlier loss to UConn.

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But why are the Hawkeyes ranked above UConn despite losing their head-to-head matchup? The difference comes down to the overall body of work, as Iowa secured an important top-10 victory over Vanderbilt, while UConn has now suffered two ranked losses against Michigan and Louisville, giving head coach Jan Jensen’s side a slight advantage in our rankings.

Jensen’s Hawkeyes return to the hardwood on November 19 to host Montana State.

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No. 6 – Texas Longhorns

Fans at the Moody Center saw their Longhorns go unbeaten against South Dakota State Jackrabbits (93-63) and Tarleton State Texans (91-35) to extend their record to 4-0.

Madison Booker continues to be the driving force behind their impressive start, averaging 21 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 steals through the opening two weeks.

The Longhorns will look to improve their record to 5-0 against Green Bay on November 18 before they face their first challenge of the season, No. 19 Ohio State on Sunday.

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No. 5 – Duke Blue Devils

Duke opened their week on November 12 with an 85–23 blowout victory on the road against Norfolk State and went on to cruise their way to an 88-51 win against Marshall at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Improving to 4-0, the Blue Devils comfortably sit in the middle of the pack in our rankings. Head coach Kara Lawson’s side will next play Fordham and Columbia before a huge test against the Huskies awaits.

No. 4 – USC Trojans

The Women of Troy might have been at the top of our rankings if not for a four-point loss against the Gamecocks. Regardless, the Trojans have little reason to be discouraged, as the game against Dawn Staley’s troops was easily the most competitive game of the weekend.

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Before the clash against the Gamecocks, the Trojans rolled past Charleston 105-44, with Saniyah Hall and Jazzy Davidson scoring 24 points each. The return of JuJu Watkins was highly noticeable, too. She scored 25 points on 8-of-20 shooting, trying to get into her groove following her ACL tear. The Trojans return to action, hosting Baylor at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Friday.

No. 3 – Louisville Cardinals

The Cardinals earned the biggest jump in our rankings from No. 6, and it was more than deserved after Jeff Walz’s side schooled Auriemma 69-51. Imari Berry led the way with 21 points and six rebounds as Louisville secured one of its most significant early-season victories.

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The Cardinals improved to 6-0, securing their second-largest victory over a top-five opponent in the past 45 years. But head coach Jeff Walz said after the game that he doesn’t want his team to get ahead of themselves after the statement win. Auriemma also acknowledged the Cardinals coach’s efforts.

“Certainly his Final Four teams that we played against were great,” Auriemma said, “but I think … in the last four or five years, this is probably one of his best teams that I’ve seen.”

Safe to say, the Cardinals will look to extend their dominance in the coming games against TN State and AK Anchorage.

No. 2 – Michigan Wolverines

A lopsided 101-30 contest against Central Michigan and a balanced 81-58 win against Columbia, both on the road, mean the Wolverines stay put in our rankings at second.

While the statement 77-66 win against the Huskies remains one of the most impressive games of the season, the Wolverines have since improved to 4-0. Head coach Kim Barnes Arico’s side is easily one of the most complete teams this season, as they look to carry their momentum at home against Niagara on November 18.

No. 1 – South Carolina Gamecocks

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the Gamecocks retain their position at the top, especially after a massive win over No. 3 USC Trojans in probably the most thrilling game of the season so far.

The 89-85 win was anchored by Tessa Johnson’s career-high 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Meanwhile, Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts also contributed with 20 and 15 points, respectively.

While South Carolina still has some room for improvement in closing out tight games, Dawn Staley’s troops have shown they are the team to beat so far. After the games against Florida and Providence, the Gamecocks will face another big challenge, as Staley will come face to face with Auriemma once again, seven months removed from their iconic Final Four clash.

While that wraps up week two’s rankings, the storylines for next week are already being made, and we might see a bigger rankings shake-up in week 3.