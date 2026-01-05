Women’s College Basketball Rankings: Predicting AP Top 25 Before Week 9

The year is not the only thing that’s changed, as far as women’s college basketball is concerned. The last few days featured some key matchups as conference play began across all divisions. Top WNBA draft prospects such as Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, and Lauren Betts put on a show for their respective teams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Meanwhile, Flau’jae Johnson could do little to avoid a late comeback by the Kentucky Wildcats against her LSU Tigers team. As meaningful results shook some division standings ahead of a crucial phase in the season, let us look at how the AP Top 25 might take shape after Week 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

25. Alabama (15-1)

Everyone expected the Alabama Crimson Tide to succumb to its first loss of the season against the third-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks. But the devastating 57-83 scoreline made for some dire viewing for fans. The program is still 14-1, but their result against the Gamecocks in conference play could be a precursor of things to come. The Crimson Tide is due to face the Kentucky Wildcats after their victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

With the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and Princeton Tigers having encouraging campaigns, the Crimson Tide are in real danger of being pushed out of the top 25 if results don’t go their way. Much will depend on stars Jessica Timmons and Essence Cody in their upcoming games.

ADVERTISEMENT

24. Illinois (13-2)

The Illinois Fighting Illini are red hot! Before the recent loss to the Michigan State Spartans, their only defeat of the season came early in a hard-fought game against the Oregon State Beavers. They had set the Big Ten ablaze and recorded three straight wins to kick off conference play. Their last 73-70 victory over the NCAAW powerhouse Maryland Terrapins is a warning shot to anyone who hasn’t taken the Fighting Illini seriously so far.

With a stretch of games coming up against ranked opponents in the month of January, Illinois can further up the ante if they manage to come out of this stretch with an even or a positive record. Led by the free-scoring Berry Wallace, the Fighting Illinois are truly battling their way into some serious debates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

23. Tennessee (10-3)

The AP, coaches, and experts all rate the Tennessee Lady Volunteers’ 10-3 record higher than many other teams boasting a better record this season. This is largely because their three losses have all come against ranked opposition. They started conference play with comfortable wins over the Florida Gators and then the Auburn Tigers, with junior Talaysia Cooper leading the charge as usual.

Imago David Smith / Contributor, The Daily Beacon

Their schedule sets them up perfectly, with room to pick up some wins and gain confidence ahead of crucial ranked matchups. The January 31 game against the UConn Huskies will mark the start of a very difficult following month for Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT

22. Baylor (13-3)

The Baylor Bears are teetering on the edge of the Top 25 rankings according to pretty much everyone, including the previous AP polls. An excruciating start to conference play saw them narrowly lose out 60-61 to the high-flying Texas Tech Lady Raiders. But they recovered well against the Cowgirls, with Taliah Scott scoring 24 points on her return after suffering an awkward right foot injury in the previous game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bears’ blocking proficiency is one major reason behind their 13-3 record, as they average the third-highest blocks per game (7.2) in the NCAAW. They most recently faced the Iowa State Cyclones, another narrowly contested game, but won it by 2 points. Next up, they have a relatively comfortable January.

Scott’s been leading the scoring charts with an average of 21.1 points every game and will need to keep her scoring shoes on despite the easy schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

21. Ohio State (13-2)

The Cambridge sisters have been the highlight for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. The Buckeyes, though, are quietly having a formidable season. Their two losses have come against the No. 1 seed UConn and the No. 4 seed UCLA so far, with Ohio State sitting comfortably at 13-2 and 3-1 in conference play.

The tough fixtures arrive soon, with Illinois and Maryland, two potential challenges that won’t be the easiest for the Buckeyes. But so far, they have passed the litmus test, and fans are expecting equally contested fights against the seeded opponents that are to come as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

20. USC (10-4)

The USC Trojans’ season could unravel really quickly after the 80-46 drubbing at the hands of the UCLA Bruins, the fourth defeat of their NCAAW campaign. Conference play will provide some major tests. A 10-4 record does not make for nice reading for the Trojans fans. But they can find solace in the fact that they have already faced most of the major sides.

While freshman Jazzy Davidson is shouldering most of the burden on the offensive half of the court, the Trojans really need more inspiration on that end, with the team collectively only averaging a meager 69.1 points a game so far this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Notre Dame (10-4)

Hannah Hidalgo is having a standout campaign in what has been a mixed season so far for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Their most recent losses to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Duke Blue Devils could hurt them in their bid for a good season in the ACC (2-2). They have a tight stretch of conference play coming up, as they gear up to face North Carolina, Louisville, and UConn.

Imago Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune

A run of bad results could even see them drop out of the Top 25 soon. Hidalgo is leading almost every chart for Notre Dame, and the fans will be hoping for some more of her magic if the Fighting Irish are to have something to rejoice in the upcoming fixtures.

18. Ole Miss (14-3)

The Ole Miss Rebels were up for a tough January. They faced the No. 2-seeded Texas but lost 67-64. But until now, their fans have largely had a cheerful campaign, with a 14-3 record. Many are really liking the fight the Cotie McMahon-led offense has shown so far. There is a small sense of anticipation gathering slowly. But we can only draw an inference after January, which is filled with Conference Play matchups in the Southeastern Conference.

17. Texas Tech (16-0)

The Lady Raiders have been unrelenting in the NCAAW so far. Their undefeated record has only been bolstered by a 3-0 start in conference play, which began with a hard-fought one-point win over the Baylor Bears. The 16-0 record holds more weight, with their defensive acumen restricting oppositions to just 52.1 points on average (3rd overall) thus far.

In fact, no team has managed to score more than 70 points against them. The Lady Raiders have added another weapon to their arsenal in the form of the towering Center Stephanie Okechukwu. Head Coach Krista Gerlich has chosen not to state a goal for this campaign publicly. But, it has all the makings of a successful campaign for Texas Tech, with fans eyeing the Big 12 title!

16. Michigan State (14-1)

The Michigan State Spartans have genuinely been the embodiment of team spirit on the court so far. Their 14-1 record has been made possible by collective effort on both ends of the court, so much so that the Spartans are Top 5 across all NCAAW Conferences in Points Differential.

This showcases true dominance, but also makes for some impressive viewing with everyone contributing equally. Strong seniors headline the Michigan State roster, and they will have to be on their A-game when they face the likes of Nebraska, Iowa, and USC in January.

15. North Carolina (13-4)

The Tar Heels are another example whose only losses so far have come against seeded teams, except for the last one to Stanford. But for a team harboring loftier ambitions, there is a need to punch a hole with performances against fellow seeded programs. If they manage to overcome Notre Dame amid their next run of fixtures, the Tar Heels will become genuine contenders alongside high-flyers Louisville for the ACC title.

14. Louisville (14-3)

Another ACC team that has so far surprised people is the Louisville Cardinals. Victories over fellow seeded teams like North Carolina and Tennessee were strong results. But people were genuinely taken aback by how close the Cardinals came to beating the third-seeded South Carolina team, losing by 2 points. Louisville has all the makings of a great team and can push the winning narrative further, with a calmer fixture list ahead.

13. Michigan (11-2)

The Michigan Wolverines have one of the finest offenses in the NCAAW so far this season. Sitting at 11-2, Michigan’s early-season defeat to the UConn Huskies has already made other college basketball programs take note of the Wolverines’ strength. However, their undefeated conference play record was recently broken in an unceremonious defeat at the hands of the Washington Huskies.

With games against Minnesota and Penn State coming up, the Wolverines will need to recover quickly before facing a tough stretch of fixtures in a few weeks.

12. Vanderbilt (15-0)

Mikayla Blakes is having one of those seasons where a player is single-handedly driving a team into being serious contenders in the NCAAW. The Vanderbilt Commodores faced their first ranked team in the LSU Tigers, and they ended up winning that game, too. But bear in mind that being in the SEC means contending with some of the very best teams the NCAAW has to offer. Their strong last performance will surely help them tee up for an unheralded campaign.

11. Iowa (12-2)

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been dealing with life after Caitlin Clark in the NCAAW rather well, despite contrary suggestions. Their win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers makes for a 3-0 record in conference play so far. Before challenges soon arrive in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes have a few games to continue improving on their record while focusing on unlocking Chazadi Wright’s potential as a shooting guard. Wright is shooting 49.1% from deep this season.

Imago CHESTNUT HILL, MA – FEBRUARY 09: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Chazadi Chit-Chat Wright 1 looks on during a womens college basketball game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Boston College Eagles on February 9, 2025, at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA. Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Women’s – Georgia Tech at Boston College EDITORIAL USE ONLY

10. TCU (14-1)

The TCU Horned Frogs were the latest team to lose their undefeated record, falling to the Utah Utes in overtime. The upcoming matchup will provide a sterner test, and star senior Olivia Miles needs to continue weaving her magic, especially when Oklahoma State visits TCU.

9. Oklahoma (14-1)

The Oklahoma Sooners are living up to their preseason hype. Their only defeat came at the hands of UCLA, which has otherwise been a strong campaign. However, the real test starts now, with a series of seeded matchups ahead for the Sooners. Much will depend on Aaliyah Chavez and Raegan Beers to handle either end of the court as the program gears up for what is set to be an enticing week for their fans. Next up, they face Ole Miss at home.

8. Iowa State (14-1)

The Iowa State Cyclones are 2-1 in the Big 12, with a 14-1 record overall so far this season. Their win over rivals Iowa Hawkeyes has been the highlight of their campaign. Audi Crooks has been unlocking defences with ease and is having a monstrous campaign, leading the NCAAW in scoring charts with 29.4 points per game. The Baylor Bears were the only team that could’ve potentially challenged their undefeated record, and they unfortunately made a dent.

The Cyclones, however, wouldn’t be too worried about the loss because they have a somewhat easier set of games coming up for the rest of the month.

7. Maryland (15-1)

The Maryland Terrapins may have seen their undefeated record broken in their loss to Illinois. But there is much to be encouraged about the team this season. With wins over Princeton and Kentucky, the highlights so far, a tough January lies ahead for them. Seeded teams like USC, UCLA, Iowa, and Ohio State all lie in wait. The Terrapins can gain some momentum back in their next game against Rutgers before heading into the heavyweights.

6. LSU (14-2)

A lot of conclusions have already been drawn from the LSU Tigers’ 80-78 defeat against Kentucky. Questions have been raised about the lack of effort on the defensive end in rebounding, while revelations about MiLaysia Fulwiley’s weakness are concerning. The Tigers, though, had a chance to redeem themselves when they faced Vanderbilt, but shockingly dropped their second consecutive game. However, the battle is far from finished.

With Texas and Oklahoma featuring on their January fixture list, coach Kim Mulkey has a lot to sort out for the Tigers to remain contenders for the SEC title.

5. Kentucky (15-1)

The Kentucky Wildcats have shot up the rankings and are expected to rise in the AP Top 25 poll as well. Their comeback win over the LSU Tigers is a testament to the team spirit brewing under Kenny Brooks’ tutelage. A tight defence has played a key role in Kentucky’s exploits, with the Wildcats leading the NCAAW in blocks per game (7.8).

At the heart of their play style on both ends is center Clara Strack, with guard Tonie Morgan, an expert at finding the Buffalo-born junior. The 15-1 record could look even better if they can defeat the ranked Oklahoma next week.

Imago December 5, 2024: Kentucky Wildcats center Clara Strack 13 looks to pass during the NCAA, College League, USA Basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. /CSM Chapel Hill USA – ZUMAc04_ 20241205_zma_c04_078 Copyright: xGregxAtkinsx

4. South Carolina (15-1)

The women’s college basketball program at South Carolina has always been highly coveted. This season has been no different. Their defeat to Texas was their only one so far, as the Gamecocks have been lighting up the scoring charts with an average of 92.2 points a game.

Joyce Edwards appears to have taken her offense up a notch in her sophomore season, and the team will rely on their #8 in their upcoming games against Arkansas, Georgia, and their revenge matchup with Texas.

3. UCLA (14-1)

If the star-studded UCLA Bruins roster had any doubters, they would’ve been converted by the dominating nature of their win over USC. With a roster full of 2026 WNBA Draft prospects, they’re currently leading the Big Ten Conference. Tests beckon, though, in the form of seeded oppositions such as Nebraska and Maryland. But many are eyeing the matchup against Minnesota as a potential entertainer as well.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have the tightest defense in the NCAAW this season, allowing only 49.9 points per game, and a strong outing against them could further bolster UCLA’s charge towards the Big Ten title.

2. Texas (17-0)

A highly efficient offense has been the key for the Texas Longhorns so far. Their 17-0 record includes wins over UCLA and South Carolina, two teams expected to be among the teams vying for the NCAAW crown at the end of the season, alongside Madison Booker and Co. Beating fellow coveted programs like UCLA and South Carolina is a resounding nod towards Texas being contenders for not just the SEC title but also the NCAAW Championship.

They have a tough next two weeks ahead, with games against ranked teams such as LSU and South Carolina (again).

1. UConn (15-0)

There is little surprise at the UConn Huskies’ dominance at the top of every power ranking and poll the NCAAW offers. Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong are leading from the front and are touted as potentially being the top two picks for the following WNBA Draft. The addition of Blanca Quinonez has added further fuel to UConn’s defense of its NCAAW Championship title.

Notable mentions include the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Princeton Tigers, both teams to watch, outside the Top 25 in the AP poll for the NCAA women’s college basketball.