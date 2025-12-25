Women’s College Basketball Rankings: Top 5 Freshman of the Year Contenders to Watch For In 2026

It’s a shame the one-and-done system has not found its way to women’s basketball yet. So many talented youngsters could easily find their way into the WNBA. The commonly cited reason is the need for a degree for many of these athletes, as the WNBA historically did not pay enough. However, the current CBA is set to change that. The salaries will most certainly rise, and the minimum age of 22 to enter the draft could be revisited in the future.



Just look at the 2024-25 WBCA Freshman Of The Year: Sarah Strong. She led UConn to the National Championship alongside Paige Bueckers while averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds. Many fans deem her ready to go up against the best. The 2025-26 season has talented superstars as well, who have so far impressed and are in the running for the Freshman of the Year honor. Let’s look at the top 5 contenders in no particular order based on their performances so far.

Jazzy Davidson (USC)

Jazzy Davidson is an all-in-one package. She can finish around the rim, shoot from outside with her quick release, her defensive engine is always running, and the clutch moments are a cherry on top. In 12 games, she is averaging 16.8 points, 2.5 blocks, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 3.8 assists per game while being the No.1 option for a Juju Watkins-less USC.

She has the highest box plus minus of all high major freshmen this season (13) and the highest usage rate (29%), per Barttorvik. After a career-high 24-point performance against Cal, Davidson was named the Big Ten Conference’s Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. While she has struggled against UConn and South Carolina, the talent is evident.

Jazzy Davidson 6

Grace Knox (LSU)

Grace Knox is LSU through and through. A tough rebounder and paint protector while having an elite motor on both ends of the court, and Kim Mulkey loves her. “You can’t block her out, you can’t keep her from flying to the boards,” Mulkey said. “She finishes in traffic; she works really hard defensively for a freshman.” Knox averages 18.8 minutes on the court per game, scoring 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 68.6 % from the floor. Knox has the highest offensive rating out of all high-major freshmen (140.8), solidifying her spot among the top players in the country.

Blanca Quinonez (UConn)

Blanca Quinonez gives UConn balance and is the perfect complement to Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd. The freshman forward is someone who can threaten the paint and finish around the rim while stretching the floor. In 10 games, she is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 57.1% (!) from the floor and a whopping 56.5% from the three-point line. Pair that up with Fudd, and you have a double threat from beyond the arc while Strong facilitates the play. While she has not started yet, Quinonez can easily start on this side and not lose her edge.

via UConn Athletics

Aaliyah Chavez (Oklahoma)

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2025, was brought in for her ability as a scorer to elevate OU into becoming one of the best teams in the country in 2025-26. And she has done that. The Sooners are 12-1 while maintaining their AP Poll position below 10. After starting at No.6 in the preseason poll, they have slipped just two places to No.8. Chavez has averaged 18.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 2 steals per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point line. She has attempted 106 threes so far, which is among the highest in the country.

Uche Izoje (Syracuse)

Probably not a name you expect, but Uche Izoje has had an impressive start for Syracuse. The center has been poised and mature beyond her age for the Orange. In 13 games, she is averaging 13.2 points, 2.9 blocks, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists for the 11-1 Syracuse. She hasn’t faced the best of the opponents, as their strength of schedule ranks 105th in the country.

However, against Michigan, the only ranked opponent, she put up a 10 point 10 rebound double-double along with 4 assists and 2 steals. Her defensive box plus minus of 5.4 is only behind Jazzy Davidson among freshmen. She has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week three times this season.

Beyond these five, there are some honourable mentions as well. Addi Mack has been a valuable floor general for Maryland and made a strong impression with 15 points against Kentucky and 16 points in the double OT victory against Minnesota. Aliyah Crump started the season strong but has played only five games after suffering a foot injury. Zakiyah Johnson has proved to be a valuable fourth option for Kim Mulkey and has settled into the LSU lineup. Any of these can march ahead in 2026.