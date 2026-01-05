Women’s College Basketball Rankings: Who Are the 4 Undefeated Teams Entering 2026

The NCAAW Conference Play matchups have arrived, and a lot of undefeated records have become immediate casualties. From upset defeats to blowouts, Women’s College Basketball programs like Alabama, TCU, Maryland, and Iowa State succumbed to their first losses of the season. As we head into more Conference Play matches in 2026, only 4 teams remain undefeated in the NCAAW across all conferences.

Women’s College Basketball Rankings: Four Undefeated Teams

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (16-0)

The Big 12 is one of the strongest Conferences in NCAAW, and the Texas Tech Lady Raiders have become early favourites for the title going into 2026. The Texas Tech program did not make the AP Top 25 Rankings in the preseason poll. However, Head Coach Krista Gerlich has a formidable unit at her disposal and seems to be making the most of it so far.

The Lady Raiders have a roster stacked with seniors, and the experience is showing on the court. The smooth transitions, front-court pressing, and quick ball movements are just a few of the reasons that have allowed Texas Tech to jump to 16 wins and no defeats. Their latest recruit, Stephanie Okechukwu, isn’t expected to feature for Texas Tech until February as the program works with the NCAAW on her eligibility.

But there is no denying that adding the 7’1 Center, Okechukwu, who now holds the record for the tallest player in Women’s College Basketball, will only allow for further menace on the court for Texas Tech. All signs point towards potentially a cheerful campaign for the Lady Raiders supporters.

Vanderbilt Commodores (15-0)

The Vanderbilt Commodores are defying all expectations this season. While their undefeated record is impressive, their win over the LSU Tigers is starting to alert everyone to the potential the Commodores possess. Sophomore Mikayla Blakes boldly claimed she was not going to fear anybody this season. And the Vanderbilt shooting guard seems to be walking the walk.

Blakes is averaging just over 25 points per game, the second-highest across all NCAAW Conferences this season. Blakes led the Commodores’ comeback in their win over the LSU Tigers, with 15 of her 32 points coming in the fourth quarter. While it is still early for the NCAAW, the Vanderbilt Commodores have the opportunity of becoming only the sixth Women’s College Basketball Programs to go the entire season undefeated.

The Texas Longhorns are the only other SEC team with an undefeated record right now, and their matchup in February has the potential to be one for the history books.

Texas Longhorns (17-0)

One of the early favourites heading into the 2025-26 NCAAW season, the Texas Longhorns have only bolstered their title credentials with their blistering performances. Back-to-back wins over top 3 seeds UCLA and South Carolina are starting to make the fans believe in what could be a historic campaign for the Longhorns.

Boasting one of the most efficient and prolific offences so far this campaign, Madison Booker has taken a step up, producing eye-catching numbers as a junior. Another key reason behind the Longhorns’ success this season is their ability to protect the ball, averaging fewer than 10 turnovers as a team.

A flurry of games against seeded teams awaits them in January. If they manage to navigate through the month without a defeat, the Texas Longhorns could script history once again, having gone the entire season unbeaten before in Women’s College Basketball in the 1985-86 season.

UConn Huskies (15-0)

The UConn Huskies are on a mission. The defending NCAAW champions want to repeat their exploits from last season. Only this time, they have the potential to go the entire season undefeated while doing so. Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong have already been shining for the UConn Huskies.

However, the addition of Blanca Quinonez, who has international experience, is proving to be the icing on the cake. The Ecuadorian freshman is the first South American recruit in UConn‘s NCAAW program and has started strongly for the Huskies, with 56.5% of her shots finding the basket.

Already 6-0 in the Big East, the Conference is proving to be but a warmup for the UConn Huskies, who will be looking to another NCAAW Championship title to mark what might be Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong’s last Women’s College Basketball campaign before heading into the WNBA.