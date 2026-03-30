“Won’t Be Happy When He Sees The Medical Bills”: NCAA Fans React to Unfortunate Incident in Dan Hurley’s Elite 8 Win

The clock at the Capital One Arena showed just 0.3 seconds remaining in the game when the moment of magic came for Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies against Duke. Freshman Braylon Mullins drilled a shot from half-court to seal the Elite Eight win (73-72). The UConn fans raised an uproar in the stands during the celebratory moment, but one fan took it to a different level, leading to an unfortunate incident, prompting the fans to react.

One of the fans who was present in the arena at the moment shared a post on his Instagram handle, revealing a passionate celebration led by one of his friends, who then took the latter to a hospital appointment.

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“We all saw Mullins from the i95 corridor. In the ensuing celebration, my buddy was jumping in elation and completely tore his Achilles tendon. Just got back from the ER. 3/9/26 goes down in the history books. Was it all worth it? You bet your *** it was,” the caption of the post read.

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The manner of the victory for the UConn Huskies does demand a true celebration from the fans. For most of the game, it was all Duke through and through in this Elite Eight game. For a moment, it seemed that the Huskies were just a shadow of their dominant selves as they hadn’t been in the driving seat since the final minute of the first half.

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The team had struggled with shooting from the deep throughout the game until the dying seconds when it actually mattered. With less than a minute left in the game, it was Duke’s Cameron Boozer who made the first blow, scoring a jump shot for a two-pointer as the Blue Devils sat with a comfortable three-point lead. Subsequently, in the next sequence of play, Silas Demery Jr. split a pair of free throws to bridge the gap to two points.

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That’s when Mullins made the big play after Demery Jr. made a crucial steal of a Cayden Boozer’s pass. The ball went to Mullins in the half-court, who took a glance and scored a perfect jumper under pressure to win it for his team. The game was immensely back-and-forth and kept the fans always on their toes. Thus, when the Huskies finally pulled off this tight game, the excitement, of course, had to come out, and it was the same with that fan as well, but unfortunately, the Achilles Tendon came as an add-on.

Fans Weigh In with Sarcastic Comments on the Injured Fan After the Game

“Front row seats to the final four for this guy & his friends!!💙🏀,” stated a fan. “Get this man some Final Four tickets,” chimed in another.

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Several fans, including these, echoed the idea that the fan should be given tickets to the Final Four game of the March Madness tournament in recognition of the passion he showed during UConn’s winning moments. Of course, the presence of such fans on the sidelines definitely boosts the team’s morale.

But showcasing such a level of passion isn’t new, though, for the Huskies as a program. Over time, UConn fans have ceremoniously demonstrated their deep roots in the program’s success. The time in 2023 when approximately 60,000 fans came to Hartford to support the Huskies during the tournament. And this story by the fan on Sunday just added more weight to these unique fan celebrations.

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Imago Jan 21, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Butler Bulldogs at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“Bro won’t be that happy when he sees the medical bills,” wrote another.

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Of course, with an Achilles tear, the hospital bills are bound to surge for the fan. While medical bills are just a starter, it’s also important to note the seriousness of the injury. If a tear replacement surgery is inevitable, it can easily cost over $10,000 just for the surgery. Yet despite that, even a brief expenditure for the injury will result in financial pressure, given that these sorts of injuries are very much inevitable for the fan.

“This is sports, ” commented another. “Bros’ ankles literally gave out after that shot 🙌🔥,” chimed in another.

While the celebration from the fans carried a passion-driven weight for the UConn Huskies, the game itself was an immensely tightrope walk that sent chills down the spines of Huskies fans. In the final seconds of the game, Dan Hurley’s team had very thin chances of winning the game, especially with a jump shot scored by Cameron Boozer. At this point in the game, the Blue Devils had nearly a 75% chance of winning.

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But to build upon their chances and finally clinch the win over Duke with a buzzer-beater by Braylon Mullins was something that very few fans saw coming. “I knew it was a deep shot. I didn’t realize how far away he was until I watched the replay of it, but it was kind of tracking in line,” Hurley said of this final sequence of the game.

This celebration and story do carry a lot of weight, but the Final Four game of the team can’t be emphasized with just passion. They will have to raise their performance, and it won’t be easy for Dan Hurley’s team, given the elite form and momentum of their upcoming opponent, Illinois. This Final Four game is set to tip off on Saturday (April 4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

For now, the Fighting Illini have more than a 50% chance of winning the game, according to ESPN analysts. What are your predictions for this much-anticipated game between two teams? Do let us know in the comments.