“Worried About Our Guys”: Coach K Reacts After Jon Scheyer’s Duke Lands on March Madness Upset Alert

Selection Sunday set the stage for what is going to be a heck of a March this year in men’s college basketball. Legendary coach K is concerned about his former team, Duke, as Jon Scheyer and co. will be treading treacherous waters after the NCAA Bracket reveal.

The Selection Committee gave the Duke Blue Devils the one seed in the East. But the bracket reveal has fans concerned, especially the potential matchups on their way to the NCAA Tournament, despite being the top seed. Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is one of the many concerned for Jon Scheyer and his men.

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Coach K joined the ESPN SportsCenter crew to talk about Duke and, particularly, the strength of the East this year in men’s basketball.

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” You know what it’s (the East) heavy in is coaches that have won national championships. You’ve got… four national championship winners… You’ve got four programs that are accustomed to doing great things in the NCAA. I think it’s a lot more wide open than it has been the last couple of years. There are great teams in this region that are anxious to win. I am worried about our guys.”

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Coach K proudly acknowledges his peers in the East, and this is wholesome to see. However, his concern for Duke’s chances of winning the NCAA title will only worsen, as the Blue Devils will probably miss two key starters for the tournament.

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Only fools will underrate St. John’s, especially after the thunderous victory over UConn in the Big East Tournament Final. Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks have a lot to prove after the whole controversy surrounding star freshman Darryn Peterson.

For Dan Hurley, a deep run in the NCAA Tournament can redeem failing to win the Big East Tournament. Meanwhile, Tom Izzo and Michigan State know how to turn it up when it matters.

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These are the titans of March, the very coaches that have Krzyzewski worried. But while the bracket is heavy with experience, Jon Scheyer has already proven he can defy expectations.

Jon Scheyer’s lack of experience is far from a weakness in a stacked Eastern bracket

The college basketball experts are out in hordes doubting Duke’s title aspirations because of Patrick Ngongba II and Caleb Foster’s injuries. The Duke head coach showed it admirably in the ACC Tournament, which the Blue Devils conquered without their two key starters.

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As Cayden Boozer entered the starting five to replace the injured Caleb Foster, the guard looked uncomfortable in his new role and found it tough to trouble the defense consistently. Forcing shots and unable to find the net, Jon Scheyer’s change reflects how his modern coaching outlook is helping the Duke men’s basketball team.

Jon Scheyer implemented a new style mid-game, making Cayden Boozer the new screen instead of running the point, and it immediately lifted the Duke offense. And Cayden’s development has been insane during the ACC Tournament, with the freshman becoming the only player in the final to never leave the floor.

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Jon Scheyer deserves credit for allowing Cayden the time and space to come into his own, despite the way Cameron Boozer started his freshman year.

While facing legends like Self, Pitino, and Izzo is daunting, Scheyer has already shown the tactical creativity and winning pedigree at Duke to prove he belongs, and the chance to upstage them on the national stage will only fuel his fire.