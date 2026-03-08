“Worst Program in America”: Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire Decision Sets Off Buzz Across NCAA Circles

How many consecutive losses does it take to get fired in the ACC? Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire just found out the hard way.

According to ESPN Senior Writer Pete Thamel, the Yellow Jackets have terminated Stoudamire’s contract after 12 consecutive losses, leaving them in a disappointing 18th place in the ACC.

“Sources: Georgia Tech is dismissing coach Damon Stoudamire, who went 42-55 in three seasons, per me and @jeffborzello. Tech (11-20, 2-16) ended on a 12-game losing streak. Tech officials are steadfast; they remain committed to resourcing the program at a competitive level,” the post read.

The Clemson Tigers’ loss last week was the final step towards this reckoning, as their conference run concluded with just two wins. Initially signed through 2028, this disappointing run prompted Georgia Tech to remove him from the helm with two seasons remaining. Reports also suggest this termination will also cost the Yellow Jackets a little south of $3M in buyout amounts.

But amid this decision, the removal of a basketball legend like Stoudamire from the program has taken the NCAA community by storm, and they haven’t hesitated to share their perspectives.

Fans React With Call for Program Reshuffle and Pinpoint the Last Two Seasons as Georgia Tech Fires Damon Stoudamire

“12-game skid killed the vibe at McCamish. Loved the early energy, but it’s time for a real reset. Bring in someone who can actually turn the talent into wins,” stated a fan.

“Is GA Tech the worst program in America in the best recruiting location in America?” wrote another.

Additionally, in his third season, Damon Stoudamire’s team also failed to even reach the ACC tournament, as it sits last in the conference table. Thus, following this tumultuous season, the program needed a shakeup, and Stoudamire’s firing might be the start.

But from a broader perspective, Georgia Tech hasn’t been quite good at following up with new head coaches. All of their last three head coaches haven’t had a winning percentage above 0.500, which speaks volumes about Georgia Tech’s front-office recruiting.

“Trail Blazer legend deserved better than 2-16 in the ACC😭 Tech finally pulled the plug,” wrote a fan.

“Three seasons, 12 straight losses, sometimes commitment alone can’t save a sinking ship,” added another.

When Stoudamire joined Georgia Tech in 2023 from Pacific, the expectations had already crept in for the program. And why not? Stoudamire’s decorated resume, which included an NBA Rookie of the Year award and a legendary career at Arizona, naturally created high expectations upon his arrival. Stoudamire’s initial call to raise the program’s standards lent it greater weight.

“I am excited to get to work with the goal of consistently having our team compete at the championship level that we all know we can and should compete at,” he said while joining the program. However, as things turned out, these promises and expectations just went out of the window.

A 14-18 and 17-17 record in his first two seasons wasn’t enough to complement his team’s 11-20 this season. A NIT tournament appearance last season is a silver lining, but other than that, there wasn’t much in his favor to save him from the tough call.

“I saw this coming a mile away. It’s so sad how far the program that Cremins built in the ‘90s is basically irrelevant in the ACC and is second to the Georgia Bulldogs in the state. And Georgia isn’t a basketball school,” chimed in another.

Considering the first two seasons Georgia Tech had under Stoudamire, pressure was already brewing on the latter, given the promises he brought with him. And the 12-game losing streak has just lit the match. An 11-20 and 2-16 record is not at all a substantial one for a program that was on the way to becoming a powerhouse under Bobby Cremins between 1989 and 2000, a stretch that saw them consistently reach the NCAA Sweet 16 and become conference and regular-season champions.

With Damon Stoudamire’s firing, Georgia Tech’s front office now has a serious job on its hands to replace Stoudamire in the offseason. Any idea on who the Yellow Jackets should bring in to raise their ceiling? Let us know in the comments.