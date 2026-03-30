“Would Be No WNBA”: Attorney General Breaks Silence on Connecticut Sun Relocation to Houston

The Connecticut Sun’s potential sale to the Fertitta family and relocation to Houston has put the franchise’s future in the state in serious doubt, a move that is not sitting well with fans or officials. Even the Connecticut Attorney General does not condone this route.

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“Connecticut is the heart and soul of women’s basketball. There would be no WNBA without the players, coaches, and dedicated fan base in and from Connecticut. I am aware of concerning reports regarding a sale that would move the Sun out of Connecticut at a price far less than what was on the table to keep them here at home,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said.

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“The Office of the Attorney General previously requested relevant documents, and we have reviewed portions of certain documents requested of the WNBA. We are consulting with our partners in state government and local leaders regarding this disappointing news,” he added.

Since 2003, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT, was the location every Connecticut fan knew by heart as their mecca for basketball. But now the situation demands they find their home elsewhere. Tilman Fertitta’s acquisition has not just changed its ownership but also the destination for the fans.

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Connecticut Suns isn’t just an emotion its a feeling for the fans seeing their favorites like Tina Charles who helped the Sun reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2012, Nykesha Sales the 6× WNBA All-Star selection, along with Jonquel Jones who anchored the Sun’s run to the 2019 WNBA Finals rule the Mohegan Sun Arena but now it will be the dawn of a new beginning.

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The $300 million sale will now see the franchise relocate to Houston in time for the 2027 campaign after one last run in Connecticut this summer, bringing an end to over two decades of association with Connecticut.

But now all that is about to change. The move is heartbreaking for the fans, who view it as an ultimate farewell to their beloved Mohegan Sun Arena, which has so many memories associated with it, and that is why not many are willing to let go.

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Fans Prepare for Connecticut Sun’s Last Season At Mohegan Sun

Thankfully enough, the fans won’t have to rush to Houston to see their favorite team in action this season as the Sun will be here for their final year. Plenty of Sun fans have already got their season tickets by now, and they can heave a sigh of relief knowing this.

So the players and staff have time to adjust and make preparations while also giving fans one more season to run it back with the team. Although the move to Houston was not that surprising, as many thought a sale would eventually follow and Houston would be its next host city.

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Even WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert had given an inkling that Houston was next in line for an expansion, and now that transition has already happened. While Dallas is already part of the Texas family, Houston’s takeover of Connecticut has now made way for another team to make its grand entry into the scheme of things.

Mind you, this isn’t Tilman Fertitta’s first rodeo either; the billionaire businessman primarily known as the owner of Landry’s Inc also bought the ownership of the Houston Rockets back in 2017 for $2.2 billion, which at the time was the highest price ever paid for an NBA franchise.

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Fertitta is also the sole owner of the Rockets that makes him quite a rarity in the basketball ownership circle. Fertitta’s arrival helped beef up Houston as the 2024-25 season saw them clinching a playoff spot and the Southwest Division title with a 50-win season.

Houston has always been one of the mainstays in the NBA, and now, with the revival of the Comets, Houston will host both men’s and women’s professional basketball at the Toyota Center, strengthening the city’s basketball culture. The Suns can now have it too under his able leadership.

But not without leaving a massive vacuum in the city of Connecticut that loves its basketball. UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma, who has a strong connection with the city, also addressed the matter.

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“Stepped up when they were needed and brought a team to Connecticut, as Connecticut deserves to have a team because we’re a proven [place] where people would support women’s basketball. Now [with them] moving, I think it leaves a void,” said a sombre Auriemma.

It is a massive ‘void’ too, but still, you never know what the future holds. If the Fertitta family can somehow manage to keep the Sun at Uncasville, it would be looked at as a massive win for everyone involved. If not, it will be a bitter final farewell for a city that loves its basketball.