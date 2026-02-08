WPIAL Launches Investigation After On-Court Brawl Between Penn Hills & Gateway Girls Basketball Teams

A fierce game between two arch-rivals quickly turned into a physical fist-fight that no one saw coming. That’s exactly how Saturday’s Penn Hills vs Gateway Section 2-5A game at the Furrie Sports Complex played out. The situation eventually became extremely serious, prompting the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) to conduct a thorough investigation into the on-court brawl.

But first, let’s see exactly how things unfolded…

The incident tipped off in the fourth quarter of the game. With the match score at 32-14 in Penn Hill’s favor, Gateway was pushing hard on fast offense to narrow the mammoth gap. While a Gateway player dribbled near the center court, she rolled the ball over, and a Penn Hill player quickly tried to mount a counterattack after a steal.

The Penn Hill player was fouled moments later near the sidelines with physical contact. This was followed by a retaliatory push by the Penn Hill player’s teammates against the Gateway player. And then a series of pushing and punching prevailed, with some players from the bench also joining in to support their teams. It was a disastrous situation in the arena, with officials and coaches eventually separating both sides after an intense struggle.

Bob Greenburg, a radio official, shared a video of the brawl on his X post.

Vince Sortin, executive director of the WPIAL, has urged both schools to submit a detailed analysis of the incident. It would be his responsibility to reflect on the findings and render a clear verdict on the disciplinary actions. “The schools have until Monday to send me their reports of the incident,” Sortino said in his statement. “Typical PIAA rules apply to the ejections that were administered at the game.”

The match was eventually called off because a series of disciplinary actions may be imposed on players from either team. However, given the physicality of the brawl in the game, major suspensions may be incoming for either school. According to Penn Hills head coach Robert Cash, the match’s physicality was a bit higher immediately after tipoff, and tensions escalated rapidly as the game progressed.

The situation was again a reminder of how quickly situations can get serious in sports. For now, the in-charges of both teams are really disappointed with their players.

Coaches Shed Light on the Unexpected Physical Brawl During Penn Hills vs Gateway

Following the game, Penn Hills head coach Cash and Gateway’s Sam Saligh, the first-hand witnesses to the brawl, shared their takes on the disturbing incident.

The Penn Hills head coach explained that the ideals of the Penn Hills basketball team are nowhere near the visuals seen during the brawl. According to reports, Cash also welcomed any sort of disciplinary repercussions from the WPIAL.

“As a program, we are not happy with what happened,” Cash said. “That is not what we do, and it’s not who we are. That is not how we play the game. We are very disappointed in what happened. We just have to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

While Saligh tried her best to at least keep her bench players away from the brawl, she failed decisively in the moment. “I kept the rest of the girls on the bench as long as I could. It became one of those situations, and once we left the bench, unfortunately, in the back of my mind, I figured some kids might face suspension,” she said of the situation.

Despite the forfeit, Penn Hills is in a comfortable position and has an impressive record so far: 11-10 and 8-4. In contrast, Gateway hasn’t managed many wins this season and is trailing, with a disappointing 2-17 and 0-12 records.

For now, though, both teams await the WPIAL’s decision. And, according to their current record, the Penn Hills team is quite favored to make the playoffs. Thus, a serious punishment to its players could seriously damage their chances going forward in the business end of the season.