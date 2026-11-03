“You Ain’t Playing Thursday”: Cameras Catch Geno Auriemma’s Blunt Warning to Players Despite 35-Point Lead in UConn Season Opener

The scoreboard said one thing. Geno Auriemma’s voice said another. On a night when UConn was running Cornell out of its own building in Hartford, the Hall of Fame coach still found a reason to get loud. The Huskies had already made it clear this one was never going to be close, but Auriemma was not in a relaxed mood, and the cameras caught him letting his team know it.

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With 4:53 left in the second quarter and UConn already up by 35 points, his message was simple:

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“I said this before, if you’re not going to speak down here on defense, then you ain’t playing Thursday night on the road. That’s all there is to it. If we can’t get you to speak here, today, in this game, and tell everybody what they’re doing, pull out screens, right, and communicate constantly, constantly, constantly…”

It was an odd moment for a lecture. UConn was on its way to a 100-35 win and had been in control almost from the start. After trailing 3-2, the Huskies ripped off a 21-0 run and led 27-5 after the first quarter. By the time Auriemma spoke, the lead was 35, and it later grew to 39 at 44-5. For most coaches, that is the time to relax a little.

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Auriemma was already looking ahead. Thursday means a trip to face No. 5 Michigan, the first road game of the season and the start of a stretch where UConn plays four straight top-20 teams. A dominant night against Cornell does not prepare a team for that, but good habits do.

Talking on defense, calling out screens and staying connected are the things that travel to a hostile gym. Auriemma wanted to hear them now, not later.

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The team did a lot of that well anyway. UConn forced 29 turnovers and turned them into 43 points. The Huskies finished with 25 steals, two short of the single-game program record, and held Cornell to just over 25% shooting.

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Sarah Strong set a career high with eight steals and also scored 19 points. Freshman Jovana Popovic matched her with 19 in her first start in a UConn jersey. The Huskies led 46-13 at halftime and finished the night with a 30-2 run and a 65-point win.

After the game, Auriemma was happy with the effort but still saw plenty to fix.

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“You hope that everybody performs pretty well and comes out of there feeling like we’ve got some work to do,” he said. “But at the same time, we did a bunch of good things. And I thought we competed really hard and played with a lot of energy.”

That attitude fit the way he handled Blanca Quiñonez, too. The sophomore forward made her season debut after sitting out all three exhibition games, and Monday was her first action since April. Geno Auriemma kept her on a short leash. She played 14 minutes and 43 seconds, scored four points and grabbed three rebounds.

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He also had some fun with it afterwards.

“She played a total of 14:43. She probably would have played more, but she was really annoying,” Auriemma joked.

There was a serious side to his comments as well. He said Quiñonez was not happy with how she played and that the goal was simply to get her used to playing basketball again. Some of the things she was so good at last year showed up, he said, and so did some rushed plays that will need to be slowed down.

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He also pointed to her chemistry with Strong.

“She just gives us a different look out there,” Auriemma said. “She gives us a different dimension.”

Put it all together and the night makes sense. The game was never in doubt, so the lessons were about what comes next. A lopsided win gave Auriemma room to test lineups, work Quiñonez back in, and make a point about communication that he clearly cares about.

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He even said the next four games could go either way, and that UConn could look good in all of them and still lose some.

That is why a 65-point win still came with a warning. For Auriemma, the Cornell game was never the test. Thursday is, and he wants his team talking before it gets there.