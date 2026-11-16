“You Guys Can Stop Saying Who The Real USC Is”: Chloe Kitts Offers No Filter Following South Carolina’s Win vs USC

On Sunday, USC faced its toughest matchup yet against the South Carolina Gamecocks, a program that has appeared in the last three national championship games. A win in this game in Greenville would have been a huge boost for Lindsay Gottlieb’s team, but they came up short in the closely contested game, ultimately losing 89-85. To add salt to USC’s wounds and ignite an age-old debate, Gamecocks’ Chloe Kitts grabbed the chance and had something bold to say after the game.

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“Wait, now you guys can stop saying who the real USC is, because we are,” Kitts said in the post-game press conference,

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What Kitts is referring to is the age-old debate over the “USC” acronym, with both teams referred to by this same name on occasions by the basketball community.

However, the Gamecocks earn bragging rights after this game. Dawn Staley’s team secured the 2024 national title before recording consecutive runner-up finishes over the past two seasons, and has once again shown why it is the frontrunner for the national championship game this season.

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Chloe Kitts finished with 15 points, shooting 4-of-8 from the field, while grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds. Joyce Edwards also finished with a double-double, scoring 20 points, shooting 9-of-14 from the field, and grabbing 10 rebounds.

A year after LSU head coach Kim Mulkey’s highly publicized sideline inquiry as to who can guard Tessa Johnson became a popular meme, the Trojans were left asking that same question on Sunday in Greenville.

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Johnson anchored the offense with a career-high 28-point performance, shooting an efficient 9-of-16 from the field. Showcasing a versatile scoring profile, she added three conversions from beyond the arc. When the margin narrowed in the closing minutes, she secured the victory by converting a pair of free throws.

The Trojans suffered their first loss of the season. JuJu Watkins recorded 25 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field, including 11 fourth-quarter points, but committed five turnovers against the Gamecocks. Saniyah Hall scored 17 points, Kennedy Smith recorded a season-high 15, and Jazzy Davidson finished with 14 for USC.

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South Carolina extended its fourth-quarter lead to 12 points via a 10-0 run before USC countered with a 13-3 stretch, cutting the margin to two points on a contested JuJu Watkins jumper with 46 seconds remaining. Following a Jazzy Davidson steal, Watkins attempted a game-tying layup that South Carolina’s Jordan Lee blocked. Officials reviewed the subsequent out-of-bounds play and awarded possession to the Gamecocks with 15.6 seconds left.

“It’s a tough call,” Lindsay Gottlieb said about the call postgame.

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However, this game wasn’t decided by turnovers, as those numbers were nearly identical. The difference was both teams’ shooting efficiency. South Carolina was highly accurate, hitting 55 percent of its shots overall and half their attempts from beyond the arc. USC couldn’t keep pace, finishing at 42 percent from the floor and just 30 percent from deep. The Gamecocks also backed up that perimeter shooting with a 42-30 scoring advantage inside the paint.

Banter aside, JuJu Watkins was pleased to see Chloe Kitts back on the floor.

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“I’’m definitely happy for her. I know it’s not an easy journey, so definitely, hats off to her. I mean, I’ve known her since we came up together in high school, so it’s cool to see her doing her thing, and it’s good to be out there,” Watkins said, per USA Today.

There was also a tense moment between Kitts and Watkins, which was quickly defused. Watkins admitted that there is still some room for improvement for the Trojans.

“We just got a lot to work on. I don’t really know what it’s supposed to look like. I mean, this is a team where we’re really working through our weaknesses and things like that. So, there’s no blueprint of what it’s supposed to look like. I think it’s just a matter of trying to get better every day,” Watkins said.

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Watkins and Co. will certainly have time to reflect and improve after this game. USC will travel back to Los Angeles to host Baylor on Friday, Nov. 20. The Gamecocks return to Columbia for their home opener, hosting Florida Gulf Coast at Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 17.