LSU faces possible expulsion from the SEC after 90 years, over a basketball player who has played one game. Two months ago, LSU stepped back from a fight that could have cost it a place in the SEC. Facing possible expulsion over two former NFL players, the Tigers left them off the football roster. But this time, LSU played a basketball player the conference considers ineligible, and the SEC has set a date to discuss the school’s future. On December 3, the league’s presidents and chancellors will meet to decide whether LSU stays in the conference.

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And veteran journalist Jeff Goodman doesn’t believe the player at the center of the controversy is worth the risk.

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“The fact that LSU would allow this over men’s basketball and put the future of football in jeopardy because of men’s basketball and R.J. Luis … Why? I mean, you’re not winning a national title with him.”

LSU has championship odds between 35-1 and 38-1. But with the SEC dispute hanging over the program, its title hopes could face another challenge. Luis has also played just one game this season, scoring 11 points in the Tigers’ 79–67 win over Louisiana-Monroe on November 18.

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Goodman called the SEC the best football league in America and didn’t see the ACC accepting LSU. That could leave the school considering independence, like Notre Dame. While the expanded College Football Playoff might help its football program manage without an SEC championship game, other sports, particularly basketball, could suffer.

But the conflict did not begin with Luis. It started with LSU football.

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In August, the SEC passed a rule barring players who had signed professional contracts or declared for the NFL, NBA, or WNBA draft without withdrawing from returning to college. The vote was 15-0, with LSU abstaining. Penalties include coach suspensions and fines of up to half a school’s athletic budget.

The rule became a point of contention after LSU football coach Lane Kiffin attempted to add former NFL players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to his roster. A Louisiana judge granted the players an injunction, prompting the SEC to file a federal lawsuit and schedule an expulsion vote. However, the vote never happened, and LSU left both players off its roster.

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Then Luis’s case brought the conflict back.

After going undrafted, Luis signed a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz and played three preseason games for the Boston Celtics. He never appeared in an NBA regular-season game. When the NCAA blocked his return to college basketball, a Louisiana judge granted him an injunction.

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On November 13, a judge barred the SEC and NCAA from punishing LSU for playing Luis. The conference said it would follow the order, and LSU added him to its roster on November 17. However, the SEC called the development “a deeply concerning and disappointing” one.

Luis played the following day. His attorneys subsequently filed a motion asking the court to hold the SEC and Sankey in contempt, arguing that the conference’s statement violated the injunction. Sankey, meanwhile, said in a court filing that LSU officials had repeatedly assured him Luis would sit out.

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The disagreement continued when LSU president Wade Rousse said he had “instructed” Wade not to play Luis. Luis’s lawyer said he would “stand down,” while another attorney, Elliot Abrams, called the SEC’s threats “reprehensible.”

Still, the SEC did not back down. On Monday, it filed an amended complaint seeking a restraining order. It also announced that its presidents would meet on December 3 “to deliberate LSU’s ongoing membership.” Sankey’s declaration noted that Luis and one football player had not dropped their lawsuits.

LSU’s repeated eligibility disputes with the SEC, first involving football and now basketball, have escalated the conference’s response from an earlier expulsion threat to a scheduled meeting to consider the school’s membership, drawing strong reactions. Former LSU coach Brian Kelly said, “I will actually be surprised if they don’t vote LSU out.”

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ESPN’s Paul Finebaum called the threat “not a bluff.” He said the SEC needs 11 of its 16 members to approve expulsion and believes it has enough votes. He also warned that the consequences could be “massive.”

LSU, however, maintains that it had to follow the court order or risk being held in contempt. Some supporters have questioned why the Tigers are facing such serious consequences when Alabama’s Charles Bediako also returned under a restraining order. He played five games before another judge denied his injunction and ruled him ineligible.

There could still be a way out. According to Dellenger, the SEC may be giving LSU 10 days to convince Luis and the football players to drop their lawsuits. LSU could also accept penalties, including a suspension for Wade.

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A possible agreement nearly came together last month but fell apart. With December 3 approaching, one insider offered a simple warning: “You don’t set a meeting if this is a bluff.”