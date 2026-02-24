“Your Team Is Boring”: Mixed Reactions Follow Geno Auriemma Despite Beating Tara VanDerveer’s Record

Geno Auriemma just cemented another line in the history books, but instead of universal praise, the reaction from some fans is a resounding yawn. A vocal group of critics is labeling his dominant UConn team as ‘boring,’ questioning the very nature of his historic success.

Geno Auriemma has added another feather in his illustrious cap after the recent AP polls came out. The UConn Huskies coach has found himself earning a prestigious distinction courtesy of his continuous presence on the AP list. Auriemma has now overtaken Tara VanDerveer’s record of most appearances in the AP women’s basketball top 25 list.

Geno has the Huskies ranked on the list for the 655th time. Now that’s quite a record to boast about. UConn was atop all 31 ballots from the national media panel. The Huskies are unbeaten 29-0 and have won a staggering 45 consecutive games if we take last season’s record into consideration.

Notably, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer’s record was the benchmark when it came to AP Polls thus far. VanDerveer’s 39-year career span saw her amass 654 AP Top 25 rankings, the most ever for a women’s basketball coach.

VanDerveer was as elite as it got, and her coaching record shows how effective she was at the helm. She did wonders for Ohio, but it was Stanford that propelled her to superstardom. Tara coached 1284 games for Stanford, winning 1064, producing a remarkable .829 W-L%.

Now, Auriemma, too, has found himself in rare company with his achievement, but the fans still have a mixed reaction to Geno’s success at the top.

Fans Have Divided Opinions on Geno’s Success

If you are a Husky fan, you are bound to find happiness seeing Geno thrive like this at the Gampel Pavilion. And many fans expressed similar sentiments, coming out in full support of the coach.

“Geno just stacking history like it’s routine, 655 is unreal,” said a comment as they posted a GOAT emoji at the end.

No doubt Geno’s coaching career has been nothing short of legendary. A total of 1444 games at Storrs with 1279 wins tells you what a stellar career he has had. Multiple regional championships and national championships have adorned his career all throughout. Geno doesn’t even seem to tire or slow down and is still going strong, and that is evident in how he is working tirelessly for the Huskies.

Imago John Wooden

“Geno and John Wooden are the two greatest coaches in basketball history,” said another fan.

Arguably, Geno and UCLA legend John Wooden have seen some of the best records as well. With more than 22 national titles between them and a total of 36 Final Four appearances, there is no one in sight who can come close to matching that distinction. Even today, Wooden’s seven consecutive titles remain unmatched in men’s basketball history. These two have defined dynasties, Wooden’s UCLA (1960-70) and Auriemma’s UConn from 1990 onwards have been incomparable.

But just like there were favorable comments, there were some critical comments too that did more than just stir the pot.

“If you coach for 99 years, you’re bound to break a record! You’re past your prime, sir. It’s ok to find something else to do! Your team is boring to watch and plays the weakest teams,” said a fan who was clearly not impressed.

The sarcastic jab at Auriemma’s longevity was clearly understandable. For nearly 40 years, he has been coaching UConn, and now the commenter feels it was just delaying the inevitable. Calling the team boring, too, feels like the person is tired of seeing UConn’s undeniable dominance, blowout wins, methodical execution, and defensive suffocation, which now feels predictable.

The teams that UConn plays against in the Big East are not as elite, claims the fan, and he believes that helps UConn to have a padded record. Although it’s also true that UConn does play marquee non-conference games, the detractors still feel it helps them inflate their overall records.

Whatever the case may be, Geno Auriemma still remains one of the most successful coaches in the NCAA, and that cannot be changed or argued. Critics may come and find flaws, no doubt questioning the legitimacy of it all, but it is what it is for the Huskies’ main man.