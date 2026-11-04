Zoom Diallo Gets Big Blue Nation’s Love After Preseason Criticism as Kentucky Opens With Dominant Win

Three rough exhibition games were enough for some Kentucky fans to question Zoom Diallo’s place in the starting lineup. He answered them anyway. The point guard responded with the kind of performance that quieted the doubters, and Big Blue Nation got the redemption arc it was waiting for.

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“Man, I’m not going to lie. I love it, man,” Diallo said, speaking on UK Sports Network, a video of which Kentucky beat writer Tristan Pharis shared on X. “Me playing, it brought that joy out that I needed. And I appreciate BBN, you know, most definitely for showing the love, man. I see everything in it. It just makes it better. I’m happy that I’m here, and I appreciate you guys, man. Thank you so much.”

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Zoom Diallo officially joined the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, April 15, when he committed to head coach Mark Pope out of the NCAA transfer portal. Before transferring to Kentucky, Diallo put together a highly productive two-year stint at Washington, where he was a primary focal point of the Huskies’ offense and served as a team captain.

His impressive performances, with averages of 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game, naturally caught Pope’s attention, prompting the coach to bring him to Lexington.

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Unfortunately, all that quality and production seemed to disappear during the Wildcats’ exhibition games ahead of the season opener. Across Kentucky’s three preseason exhibition matchups against Little Rock, Texas Tech, and UCF, Zoom Diallo managed just 6.0 points per game, finishing with 18 total points across three games.

He also shot just 8-of-21 (38.1%) from the floor overall and went a cold 1-of-4 (25%) from three-point range. While he dished out 14 assists, he offset them with eight total turnovers.

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These performances, marked by offensive struggles and turnovers, led a vocal segment of Big Blue Nation to heavily criticize the guard online, with some fans even clamoring for freshman Mason Williams to take his starting spot. In fact, the outside noise escalated to the point where Diallo deactivated his Instagram account following the final exhibition against UCF, prompting head coach Mark Pope and local sports media to publicly call on the fanbase to rally behind him rather than tear him down.

However, when the regular season officially tipped off on Tuesday night against Manhattan, Zoom Diallo responded with a stellar performance on the court. He finished the game with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals over 27 minutes. He was also highly effective, shooting 4-of-7 from the field and draining a three-pointer out of his three attempts.

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In fact, by the second half of the game, all remaining preseason tension had seemingly evaporated, with the Rupp Arena crowd embracing the junior guard and filling the arena with a booming, prolonged “Zoooooom!” chant.

The Kentucky Wildcats have now opened their season with an 85-57 victory. Alongside Zoom Diallo, Milan Momcilovic led all scorers with 24 points, shooting a lethal 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. Alex Wilkins also filled the stat sheet with 11 points, five assists, and seven steals.

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For head coach Mark Pope, however, what Zoom Diallo offered was beyond the numbers on the stat sheet. It was the value he brings to the entire team that does not show up in the box score.

“He is carrying the pack for every guy on this team, and his value is going to always be more than the numbers,” Pope said.

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Hopefully, Zoom Diallo continues from this strong showing and delivers an equally impressive performance in the Wildcats’ next game against James Madison this Friday, November 6, at Rupp Arena. Following that, they head to Chicago to face No. 17 Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, November 10. Strong performances across these games could finally win over the remaining doubters in the Big Blue Nation crowd for good.