In 2017, a sixth grader named Sam Cunningham was diagnosed with leukemia. A relapse, complications, and hospital days that felt like his last followed. Through it all, he kept watching a short video from Auburn’s head coach, a promise that he would beat it. Nearly a decade later, that coach’s son, Steven Pearl, gave Sam a bigger audience for the news he had waited years to hear.

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On Tuesday night, after Auburn beat Lipscomb 101-66, head coach Steven Pearl opened his postgame news conference with something other than basketball. He brought Sam, now a student manager for the Tigers, to the table so he could announce the news himself.

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“My oncologist came in and said all my numbers were great. He goes, ‘You don’t need to come see me anymore.’ I said, ‘What? What are you talking about? So I’ve been doing this for the past 10 years, what do you mean I don’t have to come see you anymore?'” Cunningham recalled.

“‘They said I hit the five-year mark, and at the five-year mark with no cancer cells in me or anything, they said I’m considered cured,” he added.

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Pearl said Sam had walked into his office three days earlier, when the coach was in a sour mood after a rough week in Las Vegas. He said Sam has been part of his family’s life since late 2017, when Sam was in high school fighting the disease, and that Sam’s name keeps coming up when he asks who the team’s best manager is.

That bond started with a video.

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After Sam’s 2017 hospital stay, then-head coach Bruce Pearl, Steven’s father, told him cancer “picked the wrong dude to mess with.” In 2018, Bruce promised Sam a spot on the staff once he reached Auburn. Sam was declared cancer-free in 2022 and began classes in 2023, and Bruce kept his word, making him a manager that season. Steven took over as head coach in September 2025, and Sam stayed.

In 2024, Bruce told CBS that he prayed the cancer would not return and asked God to take him instead and “let Sam live.”

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Fans noticed right away.

“Praise God! Remember reading about BP telling him this years ago. Thanks for sharing this great news!” one fan wrote.

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“God bless him! What wonderful news, thanks for sharing!! War Eagle, Sam!!” another posted.

BP is Bruce Pearl, the head coach, whose friendship with Sam CBS featured in 2024 and AL.com revisited in 2025. He too reacted to the news while asking others to help someone in need, “Sam has AUTLIVED his Cancer! Go to https://AUTLIVE.org and help a needy family afford the costs of battling their cancer.”

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“War Eagle” is Auburn’s official battle cry, rallying cheer, and greeting, including for the men’s basketball program. It is not the mascot or team nickname, which is the Tigers.

“Way more important than a basketball game!! Praise the Lord for your healing!!” one fan wrote.

Pearl had said last week “did not go the way we wanted,” and the results back him up. Auburn went to Las Vegas after a home loss to Arizona, lost to West Virginia 76-70 and Notre Dame 78-73, and finished sixth of eight at the Players Era 8, with an 86-71 win over UNLV in between. Tuesday brought a blowout, with 60 points in the paint, the most in eight seasons, and the team moved to 4-3. But the win over Lipscomb did not grab the college basketball world’s attention. The announcement did.

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“Great use of your platform, coach. A+” one fan wrote.

“amazing moment for all involved 👏” another posted.

The platform is a postgame news conference, where coaches usually talk about the game. Pearl spent his first minutes on a student manager instead, gave the background, and then stepped back. ESPN’s J.J. Post wrote that few coaches will enjoy a press conference victory like the one Sam enjoyed. It also continued a family promise: Bruce made it in 2018, and his son made sure it had a stage.

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For a team 4-3 with free throws and rotations to fix, the best news of Auburn’s week came from a student manager. AL.com described him in 2025 as the 5-foot-4 manager who arrives first to practice and rolls the cart of basketballs to the court, admired by the players around him.

In 2024, Sam told CBS he is “just a miracle to be here right now.” Now doctors consider him cured, and Auburn has one more reason to cheer for him.