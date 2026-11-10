“Not the Outcome We Wanted”: Hawkeyes HC Jan Jensen Reveals Thoughts After Loss Against UConn

Iowa found itself 27 points behind No. 2 UConn in its first top-10 road test of the season. The deficit put the Hawkeyes in a tough spot, but the final quarter gave them a chance to respond. But it was too little, too late.

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The Hawkeyes suffered their first defeat of the campaign, losing 91–79 to the Huskies on November 8 at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs. The loss dropped Iowa to 2–1. After the game, Jensen took to X to share her assessment of the afternoon.

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“Not the outcome we wanted, but proud of our fight! … We have things to work on, but plenty to build on. Proud of our Hawks & excited for what’s to come! Thanks to all who came or watched from home. See you Thursday in Carver!”

The post highlighted the two distinct sides of Jensen’s reaction to the weekend setback. She did not hide her disappointment with the result, but she also made clear that she believed the Hawkeyes had plenty to build on. She also thanked those who attended the game or watched from home before pointing fans toward Thursday’s return to Carver.

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Jan Jensen Points to Iowa’s Fight and Areas to Improve After UConn Loss

Iowa actually started the afternoon quite well, taking an early 8–3 lead and quickly extending that advantage to 11–5. However, UConn stabilized its defense and found its offensive rhythm, closing the first quarter on a dominant 13–2 run. That run gave the Huskies a 20–14 lead heading into the second quarter and shifted the early momentum in their favor.

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The Huskies maintained that pressure throughout the second quarter, building a comfortable 52–37 halftime lead. After Amari Whiting opened the second half with a layup, UConn answered with a 14–0 run to extend its lead to 66–39. She later converted a three-point play to spark an 8–0 Iowa response, but the Huskies closed the third quarter ahead 72–51.

After the game, Jensen said Ava Heiden’s early foul trouble significantly changed the way Iowa could play. She explained that the Hawkeyes could not do many of the things they normally wanted to do in the first half. Heiden encountered foul trouble again in the third quarter as Iowa tried to work its way back into the game.

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Despite facing a massive deficit, the Hawkeyes showed the exact fight that Jensen praised by outscoring UConn 28–19 in the fourth quarter. Chazadi Wright knocked down three three-pointers in the final period, while Heiden added 10 points in the quarter. Dani Carnegie later brought Iowa within 10, making it 82–72 with 3:18 remaining, but UConn held on to secure the win.

Wright finished the afternoon with a season-high 23 points and matched her career high by draining five three-pointers. Heiden finished with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting despite her foul trouble, while Carnegie added 12. Whiting recorded 10 points and seven rebounds, reaching 1,000 career points with a three-pointer with just 15 seconds left.

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Iowa’s late comeback attempt ultimately fell short against an overwhelming individual performance from UConn star Sarah Strong, who recorded a career-high 39 points and 10 rebounds. The Huskies shot a blistering 54.8% from the field and 52.4% from three-point range, compared to Iowa’s 49.2% and 37.0% marks. UConn also controlled the glass, holding a decisive 38–22 advantage.

Jensen had already identified the challenge of bringing this group together before the season began. At Iowa’s October 13 media day, she said this was the first team she had coached with six new players and five returners, explaining that most of the newcomers were still learning her practice routines. She also pointed out that the Hawkeyes’ motion offense requires players to read the action and react, making the process of melding the group both exciting and challenging.

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Jensen said that kind of adjustment takes patience and time, giving added context to her belief that the team still has plenty to build on.

Sunday’s result also put Iowa’s record against AP Top 10 opponents at 4–8 during Jensen’s tenure, including a 0–4 mark in true road games. Those road defeats came at No. 8 Ohio State in February 2025, No. 10 Iowa State and No. 2 UCLA during the 2025–26 season, and No. 2 UConn on Sunday.

Still, Iowa’s 2025–26 campaign included seven AP Top 25 regular-season victories, five against AP Top 15 opponents, with both totals matching program records. Sunday’s game was also Iowa’s second loss to UConn under Jensen, following a 90–64 defeat in December 2025; the Hawkeyes’ last victory over the Huskies came in the 2024 NCAA semifinal, 71–69.

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The Hawkeyes will not have to wait long to apply those lessons, just as Jensen referenced in her closing message to the fanbase. Iowa’s next game is scheduled against Northern Iowa on Thursday, November 12, at 7:30 p.m. CT. The in-state matchup will take place in Carver-Hawkeye Arena and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

A double-digit loss to a top-ranked opponent is never the desired outcome, but Iowa’s late-game surge provided a silver lining. Iowa will now have to turn that fourth-quarter response into a more complete performance when it returns home. However, Jensen’s official response made it clear that she sees a resilient foundation worth carrying into the rest of the season.