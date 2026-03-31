“Probably Be Coaching UConn”: Dan Hurley Makes His Case Loud & Clear for a Future Huskies Head Coach

Stars can make a team great, but dynasties are built on players who think the game on an entirely different level. For the UConn Huskies men’s basketball, that player is Alex Karaban. And if you ask his head coach, Dan Hurley, Karaban’s impact goes far beyond what shows up on the stat sheet. In fact, Hurley believes his senior forward isn’t just destined for the NBA. He might one day return to Storrs as the one calling the shots.

From a career-high performance against UCLA to delivering a “miracle” game-winning assist against Duke, Alex Karaban has been a key piece for the UConn Huskies men’s basketball this season. But for head coach Dan Hurley, the most impressive part isn’t the moments, it’s the mind behind them. “He’ll probably be coaching UConn someday when his NBA career is over.” That’s exactly what Hurley said about the senior forward.

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For Hurley, Karaban’s value extends far beyond clutch buckets and miracle assists. In Hurley’s very own words, “The guy’s got one of the greatest minds for basketball over anyone that he ever coached.” And for him, the amount of problem-solving that Karaban does on the court just keeps the team organized.

And in fact, Karaban doesn’t just solve problems on the court. He makes sacrifices for the UConn Huskies men’s basketball team. In an era where most stars leave early, this man bypassed the NBA Draft twice to return to UConn, despite being a projected NBA prospect in both 2024 and 2025. And yes, his return provided UConn with the stability needed to remain a national contender after losing multiple key starters to the NBA.

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Even more, it provided the on-court leadership that fuels the team, especially in their ongoing NCAA Tournament run. For Dan Hurley, that’s the “level of communication” that he brings, the way he “gets the guys set with things they are running on offense,” the way he “reminds people of details of scouting reports,” and just the way “he always makes the right play.”

His leadership is backed by elite production. This season, Karaban is averaging 13.2 points per game, but he has elevated that to 17.8 in the NCAA Tournament. His impact is written all over the program’s record books, as he recently became the Huskies’ all-time wins leader and the first active player to be inducted into the Huskies of Honor.

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The team is now in the NCAA Final Four, which means Karaban is on course for another national championship with this team. He won one as a redshirt freshman in 2023, the next as a sophomore in 2024. Now, the UConn Huskies head to Indianapolis for the Final Four. And with the team they have, they give themselves a real chance to go all the way. If they do, Alex Karaban’s legacy will be right up there with the very best in college basketball history.

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Alex Karaban Not Ready to End His UConn Journey Amid Final March Run

Staying with a program for more than four years always does something to a player. It establishes a deep connection to the team. That is exactly the case with Alex Karaban, who has been with the UConn Huskies for five seasons now.

“Selfishly, I don’t want my career to end. I love this team, and I really want to keep going with this group.” Those were Karaban’s words after the team’s Sweet 16 win over Michigan State. He wishes that were possible, but as it stands, the 6-foot-8 senior is already in his final year of eligibility. And of course, he knows this.

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During his final home game at Gampel Pavilion on February 28, 2026, he already gave the fans an emotional farewell. And as he said, the fans are always going to have a special place in his heart. And maybe that’s more of a see-you-soon than a farewell. Whether his future is on an NBA court or a Storrs sideline, Karaban’s legacy as a UConn winner is already secure.