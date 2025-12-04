Geno Auriemma’s UConn Announces Big Decision Ahead of DePaul Matchup

Sue Bird has long credited Geno Auriemma and the UConn staff for shaping her as a player and a person, especially Geno’s lesson: “Basketball isn’t a game of how-to — it’s a game of when-to,” which guided her decisions on and off the court. Thanks to that, she gave back to UConn just as much. And hence here we are.

UConn is calling its legend back to Storrs once again, this time to retire her jersey.

UConn plans to officially honor Sue Bird, who starred for the Huskies from 1998 to 2002. The Huskies have planned a ceremony that would take place on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. PT, right before the Huskies face DePaul at Gampel Pavilion. Fans can watch it live on the UConn women’s basketball team’s X and Facebook pages or on the UConn Huskies YouTube channel.

While players from the Geno era have already had their jerseys retired, Sue Bird’s was much-awaited. After all, with her on the team, the Huskies went 136–9 during her four seasons – an incredible 93.7% win rate. She guided UConn to Big East titles every year she played and won two national championships, in 2000 and 2002.

All of that, though, could not have been possible without Auriemma by her side.

As UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey told the Seattle Times in August, “The connection she had with Coach Geno Auriemma and as a point guard, being able to understand his vision and help make it happen on the court was great… From an offensive standpoint, Coach has a vision for how it is supposed to look.”

You get an understanding of that power duo when you listen to what Auriemma had said, recounting the 82–70 national title win over Oklahoma in 2002.

“Looking at her and watching her reaction to something that she always wanted… that moment will always be something I remember for a long time,” Auriemma said.

And that really makes a point. Bird’s been accumulating titles throughout her career. She won the Nancy Lieberman Award three times as the nation’s top point guard. She was the 2002 Naismith Player of the Year and finished her college career with 1,378 points and 585 assists, becoming UConn’s first-ever No. 1 WNBA draft pick when she went to the Storm.

Even in the pros, she was just the same. She became a WNBA-record 13-time All-Star, a five-time All-WNBA First Team selection, and a three-time All-WNBA Second Team pick. She led the Storm to four titles and retired as the WNBA’s all-time assists leader with 3,234.

Even at the global level with Team USA, she won five Olympic gold medals and four World Championship golds. So, a spot alongside Rebecca Lobo’s No. 50 and Swin Cash’s No. 32 is more than deserved. Some fans believe this honor should have come sooner.

But Bird’s induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year finally made her eligible for collegiate jersey retirement. And as they say, better late than never.

Auriemma sees the one who convinced him in another Husky

When Geno Auriemma returned to coach the U.S. women’s Olympic team for a second time, it was largely because of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

He put it better in a 2016 NBC Sports interview, saying, “I wouldn’t be good enough as a coach to guide the team through a gold medal. I need them to help me… I wouldn’t trust myself to be able to do it without them.”

“One of my reasons for wanting to do it… was the opportunity to coach the two of them again,” Geno admitted.

The two stars reached out through calls, texts, and honest conversations to convince him.

“There was definitely a phone conversation… the most honest I’ve ever been with him,” Bird shared.

And now, after Bird’s retirement, Geno believes another star is following a similar path. And honestly, it does make sense. Team USA hasn’t had a clear point guard successor since Sue Bird stepped away. But with Paige Bueckers, a former Huskies guard, Geno believes they may finally have one.

“Maybe she’s too young… or maybe she’s ready. But I do know she has all the things she needs,” he recently said.

After all, Paige ended her collegiate career with record-setting numbers. The 2025 Rookie of the Year led all rookies of her class and was even named as an All-Star starter in just her first season. So, she might be next, as Geno highlighted.