“We’re Not Running”: Shea Ralph Has a Message for Geno Auriemma After UConn-Vanderbilt Announcement

Just a few days ago, fans learned that the LSU Tigers and the UConn Huskies will renew their rivalry down the line. But even before the excitement around that settled, another heavyweight non-conference series is all set to take place – and this one is between Geno Auriemma and Shea Ralph.

On Wednesday, Vanderbilt and UConn officially agreed to a home-and-home series, beginning in the 2027–28 season. This series will bring the Commodores coach Ralph back to her alma mater and face off against the very coach who helped shape her career.

“We always knew we wanted to start a home-and-home with UConn, and it was more like when is the right time? And I feel like it’s the right time, and we are super excited about the opportunity to go back and play. I believe the game is a gamble which is on campus, and I love playing there. I’ would love to bring the team back there,” Shea Ralph said in an interview during a practice session.

Under the guidance of coach Auriemma, Ralph has won seven national championships.

First, as a player from 1996 to 2001,

Then, as an assistant under Auriemma from 2008 to 2021, before taking over the Commodores program.

She further added, “I said the other day, like we’re not running from those opportunities. I think our team and program is ready for that… But you know I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you selfishly – I’m excited just to go back and see the people that have born into me and be able to represent Vanderbilt at the same time.”

If we go to the history between these two schools, the Huskies lead the all-time series by 6–2, with the most recent win coming in 2019 at Memorial Gym. So this will mark the first time Shea Ralph faces Auriemma as a head coach. But the message is already clear: Vanderbilt isn’t backing down.

While the upcoming series promises nostalgia and intense competition between a former player and her coach, both programs are also among the nation’s elite this season.

Shea Ralph vs. Geno Auriemma: How Vanderbilt and UConn are dominating in the ongoing season

As the 2025–26 NCAA season moves forward, fans are witnessing a rare phenomenon – Two undefeated powerhouses carving identical paths of dominance.

The UConn Huskies (the reigning national champions) sit atop the AP Poll at #1 with a flawless 19-0 record, while the Vanderbilt Commodores, under the guidance of former Huskie star Shea Ralph, have matched that perfect start at 19-0, earning a #5 national ranking (the program’s highest in decades).

If we talk about the stat sheet, on one hand, fueled by Sarah Strong, a frontrunner for National Player of the Year, and graduate Azzi Fudd, who’s back from injuries and lethal from beyond the arc. The Huskies are averaging 90.1 points per game while holding off their opponents to just 51.4.

Imago April 6, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong 21, right, moves the ball down the court with teammate UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd 35 Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0809761100st Copyright: xDirkxShaddx

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Commodores this season are what you would call a Cinderella story. With sophomore Mikayla Blakes electrifying fans and challenging Strong for NPOY honors, and freshman Aubrey Galvan emerging as a clutch contributor. The Commodores are averaging 86.1 points in every game they play while denying their opponents from scoring more than 58.2.

So, it’s safe to say Shea Ralph has built a program strong enough to challenge her teacher, Geno Auriemma, on equal footing, setting the stage for a future showdown that fans won’t want to miss. But before that moment arrives, both coaches are locked in on the present, with their sights firmly set on a national championship this season. Who ultimately takes it home? That answer will have to wait.