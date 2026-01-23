Tom Izzo’s 84-Second Admission Reduces Charles Bediako’s NCAA Eligibility Case To a Joke

The Charles Bediako case is the latest flashpoint in the ongoing debate surrounding NIL regulations and NCAA eligibility, particularly in the wake of Baylor recruiting former NBA player James Nnaji with four years of eligibility remaining. Bediako is now slated to return for Alabama against Tennessee after securing a temporary restraining order (TRO) that overturned the NCAA’s denial of the school’s internal eligibility request.

Bediako spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide before declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft and has since continued his professional career in the NBA G League with the Motor City Cruise. His unprecedented return has drawn criticism from across the college basketball landscape, including Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, who openly questioned both the ruling and the broader implications for the sport.

Answering to Chris Solari on the matter, Izzo said,” I just get mad. I don’t follow it to worry about the cases. It’s pretty evident that I have no say, the coaches have no say. And coaches are doing what they want to do… Utterly ridiculous, and yet, we have judges now doing it, we have Congress not jumping in, we have the NCAA with no say. It’s the Wild, Wild West. So be prepared for anything.”

Tom Izzo has long been vocal about his opposition to college programs recruiting players from the NBA and G League ranks. He previously criticized Baylor’s pursuit of James Nnaji and even joked about monitoring former players after Louisville signed ex–G League guard London Johnson. His recent comments also appear to indirectly reference Alabama head coach Nate Oats, whom Izzo has known for more than two decades.

Despite his frustrations, Izzo made it clear that the shifting landscape will not alter how he operates at Michigan State. The longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten emphasized that his priority remains retaining the players currently in his program once the transfer portal opens.

As some coaches adapt to NIL-driven changes and others who once criticized the system fall in line to avoid losing a competitive edge, Izzo’s commitment to trusting his roster and building from within stands out as a refreshing approach.

Charles Bediako’s case could reshape the college basketball landscape

The recent few months have been tumultuous as far as college basketball in the United States is concerned. College programs are getting a free run at recruiting players with experience in and around the NBA, thanks to the NIL rules, with James Nnaji’s move to the Baylor Bears adding fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding the whole situation.

However, Charles Bediako’s case is a unique one. Players have a five-year window when it comes to NCAA eligibility, and Bediako still retains one semester of it. The NCAA’s decision to deny Alabama’s internal request has been a routine way of how this has worked because of the body’s insistence on enforcing the principle of early-entry deadline dates surrounding the NBA Draft.

Bediako had ample time to weigh his options between continuing his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide or pursuing the professional route. While his situation might be attributed to poor advice or unfortunate circumstances, it does not necessarily justify sidestepping the rules that have long governed college basketball.

The TRO granted by the judge to Bediako could open the whole situation up for even worse. If players and college programs are allowed to navigate around the early-entry deadline dates, it could result in a host of players who could move anywhere between college basketball and the NBA at any given time.

This has the potential to destroy the whole fabric of college basketball and the purpose with which the whole hierarchy has sustained itself for such a long time. It will be interesting to see whether and how hard the NCAA fights the whole case and the TRO because they cannot afford to let this be the new normal.