What Is Brad Underwood’s Net Worth in 2026? Illinois Men’s Basketball Head Coach Contract & Salary

Brad Underwood has built a very successful career as the head coach for the Illinois Fighting Illini. Over the last few years, he has turned the program into a regular Big Ten winner. Because of this success, the school has rewarded him with several contract extensions, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

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As we look at 2026, Underwood’s financial standing is stronger than ever. His ability to lead the team to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances—including a trip to the Final Four in 2026—has led to big pay raises and long-term security. These deals show how much the university values his leadership and the growth he has brought to the team.

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What is Brad Underwood’s Net Worth in 2026?

Brad Underwood’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be between $15 million and $20 million. This wealth comes from his high annual salary, many years of coaching at the top level, and various performance bonuses he has earned.

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His net worth has grown quickly since he arrived at Illinois in 2017. By consistently winning games and keeping the team ranked in the Top 25, he has earned large retention bonuses that pay him extra just for staying with the school. His status as a top coach in a major conference has allowed him to build a very solid financial foundation.

What Is Brad Underwood’s Salary at Illinois?

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For the 2025-26 season, Brad Underwood earns an annual salary of $4.4 million. This base pay is supplemented by a very large retention bonus that significantly increases his total take-home pay for the year.

The reason for his high salary is his consistent success on the court. Illinois rewarded him for leading the team to six straight seasons with at least 20 wins and several deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. The university wanted to make sure he stayed in Champaign, so they structured his pay to be among the best in the Big Ten.

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What Is Brad Underwood’s Contract with Illinois?

Brad Underwood is currently under a long-term contract that runs through the 2030-31 season. This six-year extension was signed in May 2025 and officially approved by the school’s Board of Trustees later that month.

The contract includes several important details: Underwood has the chance to earn up to four additional one-year extensions if the team continues to make the NCAA Tournament, which could keep him at Illinois until 2035. He is set to receive a $1.15 million retention bonus starting on July 1, 2026, and this amount will grow each year he remains the head coach. The contract also includes a $1 million one-time signing bonus and a buyout clause that protects the university if he were to be pursued by other programs.

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Brad Underwood’s Career Earnings

Throughout his long coaching journey, Brad Underwood has earned an estimated $35 million to $40 million. He started his career in 1986 as a graduate assistant, earning very little, but his earnings jumped once he became a head coach at larger schools such as Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State.

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Before Illinois, he made about $1 million a year at Oklahoma State. Since joining the Illini, his annual pay has increased significantly, rising from an initial $2.75 million to his current multi-million-dollar package. When you add up his base pay, the various retention bonuses, and the incentives earned from his 2026 Final Four run, he is easily one of the most successful earners in the history of Illinois sports.