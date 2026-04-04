What Is Koa Peat’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? All About His Family Roots and Faith

Koa Peat has quickly become one of the most famous new players in college basketball. Standing 6 feet 8 inches and weighing 235 pounds, the Arizona Wildcats star made history in his first game on November 3, 2025. He scored 30 points against the Florida Gators, showing everyone why he is a top prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft. While his on-court power is easy to see, his identity comes from a strong family history and a mix of cultures.

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As the youngest of seven children in a family of elite athletes, Koa has a name that fits his heritage and his aggressive playing style. His journey from a star high school player in Gilbert, Arizona, to a college hero is the result of the hard work and faith his parents instilled in him.

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Where is Koa Peat from, and what is his nationality?

Koa Peat was born on January 20, 2007, in Gilbert, Arizona. He is a proud American citizen and has lived in Arizona his entire life. Growing up in Gilbert, which is near Phoenix, he was always surrounded by sports. He is currently 19 years old and plays for the University of Arizona in the Big 12 Conference.

Imago MAR 13 2026: Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat 10 pulls down a rebound against Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Tournament at T-Mobile center, Kansas City, Missouri. /CSM. NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2026: Iowa State Vs Arizona Big 12 Tournament PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc04_ 20260313_zma_c04_122 Copyright: xJonxRobichaudx

His father, Todd Peat Sr., is originally from Illinois but moved to Arizona in 1988 to play for the NFL’s Cardinals. Koa’s life was shaped by seeing his older brothers and sisters succeed in college and pro sports. Even with his family’s big reputation, Koa decided to stay close to home for school. He attended Perry High School in Gilbert before choosing the Arizona Wildcats during a live show on ESPN in March 2025.

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What is Koa Peat’s ethnicity and religion?

Koa Peat comes from two different cultural backgrounds. His father, Todd Peat Sr., is African American and played six years in the NFL as an offensive lineman. His mother, Jana Peat, is Native Hawaiian and was a great athlete herself, playing three different sports in high school.

His name, “Koa,” is a Hawaiian word that means “strong warrior.” It is also the name of a special tree that Hawaiians used long ago to build canoes for royalty. Koa stays connected to his mother’s roots by helping out in his community. He has spent time coaching kids’ basketball at the Gila River Indian Community, demonstrating his commitment to his indigenous heritage.

When it comes to religion, Koa and his family follow Christianity. His mother, Jana, has often said that she feels God has truly blessed their family with seven talented children. This faith helps keep Koa humble and focused even as he becomes a big star and prepares for the professional draft.

Which high school did Koa Peat go to?

Koa Peat went to Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. His time there was legendary because he led his team to four straight state championships. This is a very rare feat that made him one of the best high school players ever to come out of Arizona.

One of his most impressive moments happened during his senior year when he played through the playoffs with a broken right hand. Even with the injury, he helped his team win the title. He was named the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year twice and finished high school with a 104-14 record. He chose to play for the University of Arizona so he could stay near his family and play at the same school as his brother, Keona.