Who Are Koa Peat’s Parents? Meet NFL Father Todd And Mother Jana Peat

The rise of Koa Peat on the basketball court is no accident. As a standout freshman for the Arizona Wildcats, the 6-foot-8 forward has quickly emerged as one of college basketball’s most promising young talents. Behind his physical presence and polished skill set is a family deeply rooted in elite competition. The youngest of seven children born to Todd and Jana Peat, Koa grew up in a household where high-level athletics was a way of life.

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Who is Koa Peat’s Father, Todd Peat?

Todd Peat Sr. is the main source of the family’s professional sports history. Born on May 20, 1964, in Champaign, Illinois, Todd was a powerhouse on the football field long before his children were born. He attended Northern Illinois University, where he was a standout offensive lineman and was selected to the All-Mid-American Conference team three times. His performance was so good that he was later put into the NIU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2026: Iowa State Vs Arizona Big 12 Tournament MAR 13 2026: Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat 10 pulls down a rebound against Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Tournament at T-Mobile center, Kansas City, Missouri. Jon Robichaud/CSM. Credit Image: Jon Robichaud/Cal Media Kansas City Missouri United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260313_zma_c04_122.jpg JonxRobichaudx csmphotothree480206

His talent took him to the NFL, where he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1987. Todd played six seasons in the NFL, appearing in 79 games for the Cardinals and the Los Angeles Raiders. He also played for the Frankfurt Galaxy in the World League of American Football. Todd was the first in his family to finish college, and he worked hard to provide a life of opportunity for his seven children.

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Who is Koa Peat’s Mother, Jana Peat?

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Jana Peat is the quiet but very important force in the Peat home. Originally from Hawaii, Jana was a great athlete herself. During high school, she played three different sports: softball, volleyball, and basketball. While she did not play professional sports like her husband, her love for basketball left a big mark on her youngest son, Koa.

Jana’s culture is a big part of the family’s identity. It was Jana who chose the name Koa, a Hawaiian word meaning “strong warrior.” She has always been there at her children’s games, managing the busy lives of seven different athletes. Jana has often said that she sees her children’s talents as a blessing and hopes they are known as kind and helpful people.

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Does Koa Peat have siblings?

Koa is the youngest of seven siblings, and athletic excellence runs through the entire Peat family. Nearly all of his siblings have competed at the college or professional level, making their household a hub of elite talent. His oldest brother, Todd Peat Jr., played college football at Nebraska and other programs, while his brother Andrus Peat starred at Stanford before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick and a three-time Pro Bowler with the New Orleans Saints.

The family’s depth doesn’t stop there. His brother, Cassius Peat, played college football at multiple programs, including Michigan State and Virginia. His sisters, Leilani and Maya, both played basketball at schools such as Seattle, San Francisco, and Texas Tech. Meanwhile, his brother Keona is currently an offensive lineman for Arizona State, and his journey includes overcoming a life-threatening medical emergency in 2021 that brought the family even closer together.

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What is Koa Peat’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Koa Peat’s parents give him a rich and diverse background. His father, Todd Sr., is African American and grew up in Illinois. His mother, Jana, is Native Hawaiian and identifies as Kānaka Maoli, the indigenous people of the Hawaiian Islands. This makes Koa biracial, and he carries this dual heritage with pride. It is seen in his name and how he connects with his community.

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Both of Koa’s parents are American by nationality. Todd moved to Arizona when his NFL team relocated there in 1988, and Jana moved from Hawaii to the mainland. They raised their family in Gilbert, Arizona. Koa honors his mother’s heritage by volunteering at the Gila River Indian Community to coach youth sports and help younger kids.

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How did Koa Peat’s parents influence his basketball career?

The influence of Todd and Jana Peat on Koa’s development is evident in both his physical presence and his mindset. From Todd Peat Sr., Koa inherited not just size and strength, but also a blueprint for succeeding at the highest level. His father’s experience in professional football helped instill discipline, work ethic, and the ability to handle the pressures that come with being a top prospect.

Jana Peat played an equally important role, nurturing Koa’s passion for basketball from an early age and encouraging him to start playing as a young child. The family’s decision to remain in Gilbert ensured stability and access to a program they trusted, while also giving Koa the freedom to pursue his own path despite the family’s deep roots in football.

That support has paid off—Koa has gone on to achieve remarkable success with USA Basketball, winning multiple international gold medals at a young age.