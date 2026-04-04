Who Is Tomislav Ivisic? Illinois Star’s Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Relationship & Net Worth

Tomislav Ivisic has quickly become a standout star for the Illinois Fighting Illini, known for his incredible size and his ability to shoot from the perimeter. Standing at 7 feet 1 inch, he is a modern “big man” who can defend the rim and score from almost anywhere on the court. After playing professionally in Europe for several years, he moved to the United States for the 2024-25 season, where he immediately became a leader for one of the top programs in the Big Ten.

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Who is Tomislav Ivisic?

Tomislav Ivisic was born on August 9, 2003, in Vitez, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He is a 7-foot-1 center who weighs 255 pounds and wears number 13 for the Illinois Fighting Illini. Before coming to college in America, he spent three seasons playing professionally for SC Derby in Montenegro, where he gained valuable experience playing against grown men in the Adriatic League.

In his early life, Tomislav was full of energy, which led his father to enroll him in basketball at age six to “waste” it. He grew up in Vodice, Croatia, and later moved to a basketball academy in Šibenik to improve his skills. His journey has taken him across Europe and now to the University of Illinois, where he is majoring in communication and pursuing his dream of playing in the NBA.

Who are Tomislav Ivisic’s parents?

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Tomislav comes from a very supportive and athletic family. His father is Mladenko Ivisic, and his mother is Marina Ivisic. His parents have been deeply involved in his career from the start, even moving the entire family to cities like Šibenik and Podgorica so that Tomislav and his brother could attend better basketball schools.

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His family background is filled with athletes. His older brother, Nikola, played basketball until his early 20s, and his older sister, Jelena, is also a big supporter. His parents still live in Croatia and are known to stay up all night to watch Tomislav’s games live, despite the huge time difference between Europe and the United States.

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What is Tomislav Ivisic’s ethnicity and nationality?

Tomislav Ivisic identifies as Croatian. Although he was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he moved to Croatia as a young child and has represented the Croatian National Team at both the youth and senior levels. He is Croatian and takes great pride in his roots, often citing famous Croatian soccer stars like Marko Livaja as his favorite athletes.

His ethnicity is South Slavic, specifically Croatian. This background is shared by several of his teammates at Illinois, forming what fans call the “Balkan Five.” This group of players from the same region of Europe has helped Tomislav feel at home in Champaign, Illinois, while he adjusts to life in America.

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Does Tomislav Ivisic have a girlfriend or a relationship?

As of early 2026, Tomislav Ivisic’s relationship status is private. He has not publicly shared any information about having a girlfriend or being in a relationship. His social media accounts, including Instagram and Twitter, focus almost entirely on his basketball career, his teammates, and his family. Like many young athletes in the spotlight, he seems to prefer keeping his personal life away from the public eye while he focuses on his education and his path to the NBA.

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Who is Tomislav Ivisic’s twin brother?

Tomislav has a twin brother named Zvonimir Ivisic, who is also a high-level basketball player. Zvonimir is four minutes younger than Tomislav and stands even taller at 7 feet 2 inches. The two are incredibly close and have played together for almost their entire lives, including their time at the basketball academy in Šibenik and with SC Derby in Montenegro.

Zvonimir moved to the United States first to play for Kentucky before transferring to Arkansas. The twins finally faced each other in a college game on Thanksgiving Day in 2024, where Tomislav’s Illinois team beat Zvonimir’s Arkansas team. Tomislav credits Zvonimir as the biggest influence on his career, saying they have pushed and competed against each other since they were toddlers.

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What is Tomislav Ivisic’s net worth?

As of 2026, Tomislav Ivisic’s net worth is estimated to be between $200,000 and $500,000. While still a college student, he has earned significant money through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. His status as a top international prospect and a star in the Big Ten has made him very attractive to brands and boosters.

Before coming to Illinois, he also played professionally in Europe, giving him a financial head start that most college freshmen do not have. His value is expected to grow significantly if he is selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, where some experts project him as a potential second-round pick.