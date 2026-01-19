Women’s College Basketball Rankings: Predicting AP Top 25 After Week 11

The Standings across many conferences in the NCAAW have shaken up after a series of enticing Conference Play matchups. There are only two undefeated teams left in Women’s College Basketball, with Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies and the Vanderbilt Commodores leading the fray.

The UConn Huskies have seen Sarah Strong lead the team towards more dominating wins. Audi Crooks has been unable to help Iowa State as the Cyclones succumbed to their fourth consecutive defeat. It will be interesting to see how these recent results shape the Top 25 AP Poll Rankings after Week 11.

25. Oklahoma State (15-4)

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are likely to enter the Top 25 AP poll rankings after improving their overall record to 15-4. Three of their four losses have come against seeded teams. Oklahoma State is facing a struggling Iowa State, and a win over a seeded team could lend more strength to their credentials to carry on and have a formidable performance in March Madness.

24. Georgia (15-3)

While kicking off the season with an undefeated record, the Georgia Lady Bulldogs have lost their previous three games. They have bounced back with a win over the Ole Miss Rebels. Sophomore guard Dani Carnegie has been leading the scoring charts for Georgia, with 17.5 points per game, and the starters not really been rotated much. The Southeastern Conference is full of high-quality opposition, and the Lady Bulldogs would be facing more seeded opponents in the coming weeks.

Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Georgia Lady Bulldogs guard Trinity Turner (0) drives on Oklahoma Sooners guard Nevaeh Tot (1) during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

23. Arizona State (17-2)

The Arizona State Sun Devils are quickly becoming one of the top runners in the Big 12 Conference, with an overall record of 17-2 right now. They have had only one blowout loss, with the 13th-seeded TCU running away with a 77-46 scoreline. Overall, their ability to move the ball smoothly across the court, along with their capability to steal the ball away from opponents, makes them a dangerous team.

22. Tennessee (12-3)

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have raced to a 4-0 start in the Southeastern Conference, with their three losses this season not complete blowouts. Talaysia Cooper has been orchestrating the Tennessee offense pretty admirably thus far, with Zee Spearman taking care of the boards. Four of their next five opponents are seeded, and Talaysia Cooper will be responsible for Tennessee’s offensive fortunes against these top teams. Things might get a little more difficult as their forward, Janiah Barker is currently injured and might be out for the rest of the season.

21. Princeton (15-1)

The Princeton Tigers have not found any competition in the Ivy League, boasting an overall 15-1 record in NCAAW thus far. Princeton and Brown are the only two undefeated Ivy League teams right now, and the two teams will go head-to-head soon after Princeton’s match against Harvard.

20. Duke (12-6)

The Duke Blue Devils have rescued their NCAAW season. Currently 7-0 within the ACC Conference, the iconic college program is now 12-6 for the season and is back among the contenders within the ACC, and is also a worthy competitor for the NCAAW Tournament.

NCAA, College League, USA Women's Basketball: Oui-Play Paris-Duke at Baylor Nov 3, 2025 Paris, FRA Duke Blue Devils forward Toby Fournier 35 reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Adidas Arena.

Sophomore Toby Fournier has stepped up when the team needed her to, and her overall numbers have also improved compared to the previous season. The Blue Devils now have the opportunity to continue their run and reaffirm their credentials within the NCAAW, with no seeded team in their fixture list for the next couple of weeks.

19. Alabama (17-2)

The close defeat to the Auburn Tigers has arrested all the momentum gained from their upset of Kentucky. Their preference to shoot three-pointers was a big factor, with the entire team shooting just 25% from beyond the arc. The offense needs more contributors, with Jessica Timmons and Essence Cody doing the heavy lifting right now.

With games against the top-seeded opponents like LSU, Vanderbilt, Texas, Oklahoma, and South Carolina around the corner, Head Coach Kristy Curry would need to find offensive solutions quickly.

18. Oklahoma (14-3)

The Oklahoma Sooners have taken the seeded teams, Ole Miss and Kentucky to the wire despite both games ending in defeat. One of the best offensive teams in the NCAAW this season, their recent defeats saw them be restricted to way lower than their usual average of 90.8 points per game.

Their lacklustre shooting against Ole Miss and Kentucky is uncharacteristic of the Sooners, with the team shooting just above 35% from open play in the two games combined. With LSU and South Carolina coming up next, the Oklahoma Sooners would look to find solutions before they find themselves in a rut.

17. Texas Tech (19-1)

Texas Tech’s undefeated record no longer stands after their 65-59 defeat at the hands of Kansas State. The Lady Raiders still boast a formidable unit led by seniors, and further additions are likely to arrive soon to reinforce their depth. Sitting on top of the Big 12 Conference, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders will hope to re-embolden themselves with better performances against the likes of BYU, Utah, Iowa State, and more.

16. Ole Miss (16-3)

The Ole Miss Rebels had a couple of strong performances against powerhouses like the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, winning against the latter. Cotie McMahon is having a season for the ages, but was missing in their defeat to the Georgia Lady Bulldogs.

McMahon recorded just 9 points in the defeat, making just 1 shot from 13 open play attempts. The Rebels’ reliance on Cotie McMahon has already cost them against Georgia, and Head Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson will have to quickly find a way to unlock the offense without relying too heavily on McMahon.

15. Baylor (17-3)

The Baylor Bears, like Duke, are on a winning streak right now. Their six-game run features a win over the seeded Iowa State, with Taliah Scott leading the Baylor offense well this season. The Bears are also proficient in blocks, being one of the leading teams in the metric in the entire NCAAW this season.

With no seeded teams in the next couple of weeks, the Baylor Bears can firmly establish themselves as a contender alongside TCU and Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference.

14. Ohio State (16-2)

The Buckeyes have been flying under the radar for quite a while now. However, their recent run, including the comfortable 89-76 win over the Maryland Terrapins have forced people to take note of the Ohio State Women’s Basketball program. Jaloni Cambridge leads the program in almost every basketball metric, with the sophomore guard turning into an overall threat on both ends.

The Nashville-born guard would be keen to improve her three-point shooting. But Cambridge has been leading the Ohio State Buckeyes towards contention in the Big Ten Conference.

13. Michigan (15-2)

Another contender in the Big Ten, the Michigan Wolverines have been quietly climbing the Top 25 AP poll rankings ladder. Their 15-2 record makes for better reading after the drubbing of the Illinois Fighting Illini. However, Vanderbilt is set to pay a visit next, and a win over the undefeated Commodores could send a warning shot to all rivals.

12. Michigan State (17-1)

The Michigan State Spartans are on a nine-game winning streak, with the run featuring wins over strong college programs like Oregon, Nebraska, Washington, Illinois, and Ole Miss. Averaging 15 points for every 25.7 minutes played per game, Grace VanSlooten’s proficiency on the court has been helping Michigan State overcome seeded teams like Nebraska and Washington.

The Spartans have a few good games coming up ahead, and if Michigan State can manage to come out of the next couple of weeks with minimal losses, they will set themselves up for a good campaign come March Madness.

11. Maryland (17-2)

The Maryland Terrapins’ loss to Ohio State was no less than an upset, with the kind of season they are having right now. Freshman Addi Mack has adjusted to basketball in Maryland quickly and is already considered a key cog in the Maryland setup. With an abundance of experience at their disposal, Head Coach Brenda Frese has overseen a strong campaign so far.

The trip to UCLA and the subsequent home game against the Iowa Hawkeyes could very well decide where Maryland stands heading into February.

10. Iowa (15-2)

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ 6-0 record in the Big Ten has reinforced the belief in the college program’s ability to be a contender without Caitlin Clark. Chit-Chat Wright is starting to shoot more often and contribute more to the scoreboard, which, combined with Ava Heiden’s efficiency, has lifted the Iowa offense to a level above from when they started the season.

Three seeded matches beckon them. However, Head Coach Jan Jensen would be far more hopeful of her Iowa roster, which is starting to come together nicely and look like trouble on the court.

9. LSU (16-2)

The LSU Tigers handed the Texas Longhorns their first defeat of the season, and with that, also rescued themselves from accusations of becoming a team that cannot close out games. Mikaylah Williams and Flau’jae Johnson are both stepping up to take turns in leading the Tigers to wins, and supporting each other really well on the court.

Jan 19, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) gestures against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

The LSU Tigers will now focus on improving their SEC Conference record, which currently stands at 3-2. The upcoming fixtures will provide them with the chance to recover their lost ground in the Conference, and it will be interesting to see how they fare as they travel to Texas to face the Longhorns again in the space of a few days.

8. Louisville (17-3)

While the win over North Carolina State will most often be overlooked as a routine win over an unseeded team, the manner of victory is enough to prove how strong the Louisville Cardinals are. Recovering from an 18-point deficit to end the game 88-80 in overtime, Imari Berry was the star, with her 33 points helping the Cardinals avoid an upset.

The win pushes Louisville to an 8-0 record in the ACC Conference play matchups, and their performances this season are deserving of the top spot they currently occupy within their Conference. With a well-rotated team that shares the burden of scoring fairly across the board, the key factor lies in their ability to move their offense without losing the ball too often.

Their toughest opponent in the next week is likely to be Stanford, who are reeling from a string of poor results in the Conference Play matchups.

7. Kentucky (17-2)

The Wildcats shot just 32% from open play in their defeat against Mississippi State, which has raised questions about the team’s persistence in opting for three-point shots. The Kentucky Wildcats were 5 for 29 from beyond the arc, and those unconverted possessions cost them dearly against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The coming week allows them a chance to recover the lost momentum before the likes of Vanderbilt and Texas come knocking.

6. Texas (18-2)

The Southeastern Conference is proving to be a real test for the Texas Longhorns. Undefeated in the season before Conference Play, consecutive losses to LSU and South Carolina saw them slip up in the SEC Standings. While both losses were close affairs, the defeat against the LSU Tigers may have revealed a weakness as far as gathering rebounds is concerned, with second-chance opportunities costing them.

No seeded teams feature on their schedule for the coming week. However, they will soon face a flurry of powerhouses, and it will be imperative to arrest the rut before they head into those grueling matchups.

5. TCU (18-1)

The TCU Horned Frogs are enjoying life in the Big 12 Conference. Their only defeat came in a close encounter against the Utah Utes in what has otherwise been a campaign largely headlined by senior guard Olivia Miles. Miles has continued to improve her numbers year after year, and the 2025-26 campaign is proving her ability to be an all-around threat on the offense.

Averaging 19 points per game while providing 7.3 assists on average shows that Miles is equally adept at setting up herself and her teammates when the gap opens up. TCU has also been able to develop a mean defense that has been leaking only 52.5 points per game on average.

Their home dominance is also well accounted for, with the Horned Frogs recording their 37th consecutive win at home against Arizona.

4. UCLA (16-1)

UCLA is a college program that is well on its way to making history, with the Women’s Basketball team likely to see almost every senior being picked in the upcoming WNBA Draft, as per early projections. Meanwhile, the current season keeps on getting better. While the loss to Texas was an early setback, Head Coach Cori Close has seen the UCLA Bruins dominate most of their games so far, and have not even spared the seeded opponents during their 10-game winning run.

The Bruins, along with Iowa, are the only two undefeated teams in the Big Ten Conference matchups thus far, and their upcoming matchup in early February could set the tone as to who the favourites for the Big Ten title turn out to be.

3. South Carolina (18-1)

One of the most dominant teams across the NCAAW, the South Carolina Gamecocks continue to impress on both ends of the court. With Joyce Edwards leading the scoring charts, the Gamecocks have been efficient in lending the sophomore forward the support needed to shine on the offensive end.

With Alicia Tournebize also making her debut, the Gamecocks’ offensive weaponry has gained another upgrade. Their upcoming match against the Vanderbilt Commodores is set to be an enticing watch, with the Commodores still unbeaten this season.

2. Vanderbilt (18-0)

Sitting at an undefeated record of 18-0 is no tiny feat. However, to do so while playing in one of the most stacked conferences in NCAAW, the Southeastern Conference, is a resounding nod to the Vanderbilt Women’s College Basketball program this season. Michigan and South Carolina will provide tough competition.

However, if Mikayla Blakes & co. can navigate through these two opponents without dropping a game, there will have to be serious discussions about the Commodores potentially being able to go the entire regular season unbeaten.

1. UConn (18-0)

The UConn Huskies continue to top the Top 25 AP poll rankings and perhaps, every ranking available in the NCAAW this season. However, the Vanderbilt Commodores are matching their pace and will prove to be an interesting opposition when the NCAAW Tournament comes knocking.

Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies not only boast the best defense in the NCAAW but also one of the best and most efficient offenses Women’s College Basketball has on offer this season. For now, the focus will be on reaching March Madness without dropping a single game, just as they have done so far.