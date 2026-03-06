“We’re So Inconsistent”: Kim Caldwell Admits Tennessee Failed To Adjust in 76–64 Loss to Alabama

Disappointment has a way of revealing the truth about a team. And on Thursday night in Greenville, Kim Caldwell didn’t try to hide from it.

After No. 11 seed Alabama knocked Tennessee out of the SEC Tournament with a 76–64 win, the Lady Vols’ head coach openly admitted that inconsistency continues to haunt her team.

“I think that tonight, yes, but I think we’re so inconsistent in games that you just never really know what you’re going to get,” Caldwell said in the postgame press conference when asked whether she is finally identifying the lineups Tennessee can build around.

But her frustration didn’t stop there. Coach Kim Caldwell also pointed to moments during the game when the Lady Vols struggled to respond, even after timeouts meant to reset the group.

“Not the way we’d like,” she said when a reporter asked her about how the team is reacting the way she hopes when she tries to regroup them mid-game.

Those struggles showed clearly on the floor as the Lady Vols’ SEC Tournament run ended sooner than expected.

The Alabama Crimson Tide controlled much of the night and carried a 39–29 lead into halftime before finishing off the upset at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The loss marked Tennessee’s seventh consecutive defeat, extending a frustrating late-season slide.

Even though Janiah Barker led Tennessee with 20 points, five rebounds, and a steal, shooting 6-of-14 from the field and knocked down two three-pointers. And Zee Spearman finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and two blocks, but the bigger problem came in the form of mistakes.

Tennessee committed 18 turnovers, which Alabama converted into 19 points. That extra offense helped the Crimson Tide maintain control, even when the Lady Vols narrowly won the rebounding battle, 30–29.

On the other side, Alabama’s Jessica Timmons delivered the game’s biggest scoring performance with 23 points, adding three rebounds and an assist to lead the Tide past the No. 6 seed.

For Tennessee, the numbers ultimately reflected the same issue Caldwell described afterward. At times, the Lady Vols showed flashes of competitiveness, but the inability to sustain those stretches proved costly as Alabama capitalized on mistakes and closed the door on Tennessee’s SEC Tournament run.

Kim Caldwell’s Tennessee Lady Volunteers ’ NCAA Tournament streak in jeopardy after their seventh straight loss

For decades, the program built by legendary coach Pat Summitt has treated the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament as a given. But this year, the path isn’t so certain.

The Lady Vols’ recent loss in the SEC Tournament marked their seventh straight defeat, leaving them at 16–13 overall as they head into Selection Sunday. It’s the kind of late-season slide that usually puts teams firmly on the bubble.

Imago Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell during a NCAA basketball game between Tennessee Lady Vols and UT Martin at Thomspson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Still, second-year head coach Kim Caldwell believes her team has done enough to earn a spot in the 68-team field. Why? Because Tennessee played one of the toughest schedules in the country, including 15 Quad-1 games, and picked up notable wins over teams like Stanford Cardinal, Alabama, and Kentucky Wildcats earlier in the season.

“I think we have played the hardest schedule in the country, and the majority of that came in February,” Caldwell said. “But we have significant wins. We hope to get in and try to continue to be a different team.”

If the Lady Vols do hear their name called on Selection Sunday, it would extend one of the most remarkable streaks in college basketball history. But with 10 losses in their last 12 games and their most recent win almost a month ago, the decision now rests in the hands of the selection committee.