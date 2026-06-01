ACC Football Head Coach Caught Booing Oklahoma Sooners During Regional Baseball Game

Brent Key has spent the last few years convincing everyone that Georgia Tech football should stop thinking like an underdog. On Sunday, everyone saw that he doesn’t clock out from that mindset just because the sport changes and he is no longer in charge. In the middle of Georgia Tech’s NCAA Atlanta Regional showdown with Oklahoma, the Yellow Jackets’ football coach found himself becoming one of the game’s unexpected stars.

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A video shared by the Georgia account showed Key reacting the way many passionate fans would. After Oklahoma’s pitching change, cameras caught him in the stands cupping his hands around his mouth and booing before taking his seat again, still muttering with frustration. Those familiar with Brent Key would understand that this isn’t unusual.

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The Georgia Tech head coach has built a reputation for wearing his emotions on his sleeve. Whether it’s games, recruiting, or press conferences, he rarely hides what he feels.

The same coach who called Georgia’s 44-42, eight-overtime loss the toughest loss of his career and said he “didn’t even go to sleep” for days because he never wanted to forget the feeling. The same coach who has delivered emotional press conferences defending his players and speaking from the heart.

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And Sunday’s viral moment came during a massive game for the Yellow Jackets baseball program. So his reactions are understandable as a fan.

Georgia Tech entered the regional looking like one of the nation’s hottest teams and continued its impressive run against Oklahoma. One more win would move the team into its first Super Regional since 2006.

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Georgia Tech was up 8-2, and it looked like the game was theirs to win. But Oklahoma fought back hard, scoring run after run until they moved ahead and took the lead. That’s when Brent Key, sitting in the stands, started reacting. Key watched as Oklahoma’s coach kept changing pitchers in the late innings, trying to stop the bleeding. Those pitching changes sealed the game, as they went on to win 15-8 and forced a winner-take-all regional final, and Key’s reaction indicated that he wasn’t happy watching an SEC team claw its way back.

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“Brent Key treating baseball like 4th & goal vs UGA. Bald FIRE cupping hands like it’s the triple option,” one fan posted as another wrote, “Coach got heated.” Brent Key’s reaction even intrigued fans from other teams, as another commented, “Not a Tech fan but I love it!”

Brent Key’s passion has played a big role in Georgia Tech football’s rise over the last few years. Under him, the Yellow Jackets have earned bowl appearances every season and even came close to reaching the ACC Championship game. Now, if his emotional reaction looks familiar, it’s because we’ve seen a similar trend before.

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Brent Key isn’t the only coach acting like a fan

Earlier this year, Texas A&M baseball coach Michael Earley ended up becoming part of the story during an intense game against Oklahoma. It all started when Sooners star Jaxon Willits crushed a game-tying home run and then flipped his bat toward the Aggies’ dugout. Earley wasn’t thrilled about it, and before long, he and Skip Johnson were exchanging words.

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That’s just how college sports are.

Like Brent Key, many coaches wear their emotions on their sleeves. But for Georgia Tech, though, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Key has built a strong connection with the program and its fan base thanks to his fan-emotion approach.

CBS Sports ranked him No. 27 among college football head coaches, pointing to the steady progress Georgia Tech has made since he took over. A strong 2026 season could push him into the top 25. Some might argue he should already be inside the top 25. But still, it shows he’s only pushing his football team up. And moments like Sunday’s are a reminder of why fans connect with him so much.