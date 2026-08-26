Big 12 Program Takes Action Against Media Outlet After Controversial Locker Room Leak

A controversy surrounding the TCU has quickly grown beyond the locker room. It has drawn attention from across the Big 12 and the local media landscape. Now, the program has taken action the media outlet that reported the events of the locker room.

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TCU has banned the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and revoked its media credentials following the outlet’s investigative reporting on a locker room altercation.

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“Our primary focus is the health and well-being of our student-athlete,” TCU athletic director Mike Buddie said in a statement Tuesday, as reported by Nick Harris on August 26. “Unfortunately, an unnamed source without first-hand knowledge of the incident provided inaccurate information cited in initial reporting by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which we strongly disputed.”

According to the TCU AD, the publication’s reporting, which he said included misinformation, resulted in threats to a player and his family. The ban action has drawn widespread backlash across sports journalism, as the publication is the only full-time outlet dedicated to covering TCU Horned Frogs athletics.

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The whole issue dates back to August 13, the day a brutal physical altercation allegedly occurred inside the John Justin Athletic Center men’s locker room. Campus police records later characterized it as an aggravated assault. Following an internal review five days later, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes dismissed projected starting free safety Jacob Fields, a highly touted Louisiana Tech transfer and reigning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, for a “violation of team rules.”

Beat writer Steven Johnson broke the details of the fight and subsequent police filing, noting that tensions had been building during fall camp because Fields reportedly felt targeted and threatened by teammates. In the initial coverage, the Star-Telegram had used an unnamed source. However, in later reports, the publication moved on from the bullying narrative.

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The university alleged the publication improperly identified the victim, wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma. However, Johnson said that he did not name the victim in his initial reporting. Ezukanma actually identified himself publicly on his own Instagram account three days later.

The publication completely rejected TCU’s attempt to silence them. They backed their reporters and immediately found workarounds to cover the team. Despite being stripped of their official university media credentials, the Star-Telegram found a way. Steven Johnson and Mac Engel still boarded planes to Dublin, Ireland, to cover the season opener against North Carolina.

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They are banned from the official press box and sideline. The journalists purchased regular game tickets to report from the stands and are leveraging local public venues for post-game coverage.

The incident that caused the fallout between TCU and the media outlet

According to sports insiders and reports by the Star-Telegram, the friction allegedly began on August 12 during a heated fall camp practice. Safety Jacob Fields reportedly took strong exception to a hard block delivered by wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma.

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An initial narrative suggested Fields allegedly snapped because he felt isolated as a new transfer. He claimed he felt targeted by teammates with verbal insults and threats. A source close to the family later countered the narrative around systemic bullying but pointed out heightened football tempers and unaddressed “questionable plays” during practice.

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As per reports, Fields recognized the mounting tensions and approached TCU’s coaching staff multiple times to ask for intervention. However, coaches allegedly dismissed the friction as standard competitive fall-camp energy. They failed to de-escalate the situation before it boiled over.

The confrontation happened inside the John Justin Athletic Center locker room around 1:30 p.m. following practice. In a first-hand account posted to social media, Ezukanma accused Fields of executing a dirty “sucker punch” in retaliation for the previous day’s practice block.

Ezukanma said that the initial punch knocked him unconscious when his head forcefully struck the floor. Witnesses alleged that Fields then proceeded to kick a defenseless, unconscious Ezukanma in the head.

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The injuries were severe enough to send Ezukanma to the hospital. In his public video, he showed visible carpet burns across his face. It remains highly unlikely he will be cleared to play in TCU’s upcoming season opener.

CU’s general manager, Ryan Dorchester, officially contacted campus police on August 14 to report the assault.

The Texas Christian University Police Department filed the incident report as an aggravated assault involving hands, feet, and fists. Because the victim suffered a concussion and head trauma, the case remains an open criminal investigation.